Hall’s WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Review  

WWE x AAA Worlds Collide

Date: June 7, 2025

Location: Kia Forum, Los Angeles, California

Commentators: Corey Graves, Konnan

It’s a special show as we have AAA vs. NXT. This would be a bizarre way to go for years now, but things have changed a lot as WWE has bought (or is apparently in the process of buying) AAA, meaning things like this could happen more often. There is a nice mixture of stuff going on here, so let’s get to it.

The opening video, as narrated in Spanish by Rey Mysterio (makes sense) talks about how there are moments that change everything. We see clips of an imminent collision, mixed in with various clips of famous Latino wrestlers in WWE, as well as AAA stars. I’m not sure how big this really is, but they’re making it feel epic so well done.

Corey Graves and Konnan talk about how big the show is and how much Lucha Libre has meant to American wrestling. That is one of the most bizarre commentary teams you’ll ever see.

We open with various AAA officials and wrestlers in the ring, along with Shawn Michaels and HHH, for the Mexican national anthem. There are also banners to I believe AAA’s founders, which is a tradition for AAA.

Lilian Garcia sings the Star Spangled Banner.

Here is Rey Mysterio (clearly still not at 100%) to get things going. After taking a long look at the AAA logo on the mat (you can tell that means a lot to him), Mysterio speaks in English and Spanish about how great it is to see lucha libre spreading like this. He seems to talk about the roster and how proud he is of Lucha Libre (though my Spanish is limited at best).

Mr. Iguana/Aerostar/Octagon Jr. vs. Lince Dorado/LWO

Octagon and del Toro start things off with Octagon taking him down by the arm. Back up, and they lock hands with del Toro flipping him over. A legdrop misses, though, and Octagon’s rollup gets two. They trade armdrags until a legsweep misses, giving us a standoff. Iguana (he seems rather popular) comes in to face Dorado with Iguana crawling around like a…well, you get the idea.

Dorado chops him down, and Iguana stays on the mat with all four limbs up. An armdrag takes Dorado down, and Iguana gets his iguana puppet, who blocks Dorado’s right hand. The puppet goes into Iguana’s mouth as he spins around and is then put onto Dorado for an Iguana counted two. The fans chant for Iguana, and yeah, that’s not a surprise as he’ll likely get over like crazy in a hurry.

Aerostar comes in for a running hurricanrana to Lee but gets flipped out to the apron. A corkscrew high crossbody hits Lee, and the AAA guys send them outside. Iguana hits a running flip dive, but there is no one to catch Dorado Octagon, who just crashes to the floor. Aerostar hits a suicide dive onto Lee as the fans are rather approving. Back in, Aerostar’s top rope splash hits raised knees, and some splashes connect for two.

That’s broken up, and it’s back to Iguana, who misses a charge at del Toro in the corner. A dropkick takes out Iguana’s leg, though, as Konnan talks about how del Toro hasn’t wrestled like this in a long time. Iguana winds up in an electric chair, but he spins around into a faceplant. It’s time for the puppet (who has a name that I can’t make out), who is handed to Dorado, allowing Iguana to dive onto Lee.

Dorado snaps and beats up the puppet, even giving it a standing Spanish Fly. Iguana is TICKED (as he should be) and spins around into an anklescissors to send Dorado flying. The puppet is used to whip all three opponents and then we play pass the puppet. A triple superkick drops Iguana and everything breaks down, with Dorado hitting a double Golden Rewind (handspring Stunner).

Dorado’s shooting star press gets two, and he grabs a super hurricanrana to send Octagon flying (that looked good). We get a series of knockdowns, including del Toro’s rope walk dropkick to Iguana. Aerostar is back up with a heck of a step-up dive to the floor, and del Toro adds a big corkscrew dive of his own. Back in and Octagon chops it out with Dorado until Octagon takes him up top for a super flipping World’s Strongest Slam and the pin at 14:04.

Rating: B+. This was a blast and all kinds of fun, with everyone getting to stand out. Iguana is the kind of unique star with a fun gimmick that will get him over for a long time to come. They were trying to have a traditional lucha libre six-man tag here, and since everyone involved knows exactly how to do that style, it worked well. Awesome stuff here and incredibly entertaining.

Post-match, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan are in the crowd, with Dominik saying it’s sad that Octagon is such a big Rey Mysterio fan because Rey is a DEADBEAT FATHER! Octagon comes over, and the Spanish insults fly from Dominik, so the fight is on. They get in the ring and slug it out, with the two of them eventually being separated. Dominik eventually says he’ll see Octagon at Money In The Bank (later tonight), and he’ll even put the Intercontinental Title up. Well, that escalated quickly.

We get a video on the history of AAA, which was started in Mexico in the 90s by Antonio Pena. He founded the promotion and changed everything about wrestling in Mexico as an alternative to tradition. Then thirty-five years passed, and here we are!

AAA legends Mascarita Sagrada and Latin Lover are here.

Legado del Fantasma is ready to show that they are the real representatives of lucha libre.

We recap the women’s tag match. Stephanie Vaquer has hit the ground running in NXT/WWE, and Chik Tormenta/Dalys don’t like her due to some past issues. A tag match was set up, with Lola Vice agreeing to team with Vaquer, and here we are.

Dalys/Chik Tormenta vs. Stephanie Vaquer/Lola Vice

Vaquer starts with Dalys, who gets taken down but powers out of the Devi’s Kiss attempt. Tormenta comes in for a clothesline to put Vaquer down, but it’s quickly off to Vice. Vaquer adds a 619 so Vice can get two, only to be pulled into a quick half crab. Back up and Vice fires off the kicks, including the bouncing versions, to send Dalys into the wrong corner. The string of hip attacks connect for Vice, and she grabs a cross armbreaker on Dalys (ignore her tapping).

That’s broken up in a hurry, and Vice is sent outside where the beating continues. Back in and we hit the chinlock/double arm crank on Vice as lucha legend Negro Casas (who trained Vice) is watching from the crowd. Vice fights up and rolls over for the tag off to Vaquer, who comes in with a high crossbody to Dalys. Vaquer takes Dalys out of the corner for two, setting up stereo Devil’s Kisses from Vaquer and Vice. The SVB is blocked, so Vaquer gives Dalys a superkick, followed by the SVB for the pin at 9:53.

Rating: B-. Well, there was no way Vaquer was going to job here, so the question became which of the other three would do so. It was hard to imagine that Vaquer’s team would be losing either way, especially after AAA won the first match, so this was only in so much doubt. As usual, Vaquer feels like one of the biggest stars in the division, and Vice felt like she got a nice breakout moment here. Good enough match here, but they were in a rough spot after that opener.

Post match Vice and Vaquer talk about how great it is to be here and seem happy with their win. Vaquer is more than ready to win Money In The Bank too.

Chad Gable isn’t worried about being in Mexico because these people have embraced him. That’s in addition to embracing El Grande Americano, who is going to win Money In The Bank, after Gable wins the AAA Mega Title.

Legado del Fantasma is ready to prove themselves as the real first family of lucha libre. This is the same promo that aired on SmackDown.

Psycho Clown, Pagano and Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. are ready for six man as well, with Clown bringing up that he was in the match where Santos Escobar lost his mask in Mexico.

Chavo Guerrero is here.

A social media star is here, but according to the graphic, he’s the Street Profits. Well, to be fair, he is wearing a mask.

Legado del Fantasma vs. Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr./Pagano/Psycho Clown

Berto takes Hijo into the corner to start, as we hear about WWE and TNA stars wanting to be on an upcoming AAA show. I get that it’s a different world, but my goodness, that will never sound right. Hijo runs the ropes and snaps off a hurricanrana into an armbar. That’s broken up, so it’s off to Clown, who switches into a double German suplex to Berto and Angel at the same time.

Pagano (a hardcore brawler) comes in for a….I think it was supposed to be a double flapjack, but Berto escaped, and Garza was barely lifted. Instead, Pagano sends both of them outside, but Escobar moves Berto out of the way, leaving Pagano to crash to the floor. Back in and Pagano gets caught in the wrong corner, allowing the villains to start the beating. That doesn’t last long as Pagano gets in a shot and rolls over for the tag to Clown.

Angel gets tied in the Tree of Woe for a dropkick, followed by a Code Red for two on Berto. Hijo comes back in to chop it out with Escobar before everything breaks down. The AAA guys hit running dives to the floor, but Hijo gets caught in the wrong corner back inside. The double super gorilla press slam drops Hijo, but Clown is back up with the Psycho Driver (Air Raid Crash) to the apron.

Angel takes him down with a sitout powerbomb, but Clown is back in with a sitout powerbomb. Everything breaks down, and Escobar is left alone in the ring. Hijo cuts him off for two more, but Escobar’s super hurricanrana gets the same. Back up and the Phantom Driver gives Escobar the pin at 14:59.

Rating: B-. Another good six-man match here with some familiar faces. Clown looked like a star, and Hijo looked more than good enough. On the other hand, you had Pagano, who was pretty hit and miss, which tends to be normal for him. Legado looked good as well, with WWE getting a nice showcase win over some AAA stars.

We look at the 1994 When Worlds Collide show, which was a huge introduction to AAA (and lucha libre) for a lot of people. There were a lot of legends on that show, including Konnan, Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero, who got quite a bit of exposure as a result.

El Hijo del Vikingo is ready to fly against Chad Gable.

Savio Vega, Damian Priest, and Blue Demon Jr. are here.

NXT North American Title: Je’Von Evans vs. Rey Fenix vs. Laredo Kid vs. Ethan Page

Page is defending (Kid’s AAA Cruiserweight Title isn’t on the line). The challengers gang up on Page to start, but Kid’s dive is cut off. Evans stares down at Fenix and teases a right hand before going with the rollup instead. Fenix is back up with the very springboardy wristdrag, but Page is back in with a hurricanrana of his own. Evans takes him down and hits a big dropkick to the floor.

Fenix is back up with a spider kick to Evans and hits a big dive to take out everyone on the floor. Back in, and the fans want tables, which has Konnan confused, as the action has already been good (fair point). Page knocks Evans off the top, though, and hits a top rope splash, followed by a powerslam for two with Fenix making the save. Kid hits a backbreaker, but Evans cuts him off on the top.

Evans hits a heck of a no-hands dive to the floor to drop Page and ties Kid in the Tree Of Woe. That sets up what was supposed to be a Swanton dropkick (he didn’t get all of it, but dang that was a cool idea), followed by a springboard cutter for two on Fenix. Back up and Fenix kicks Page into the ropes for the rope walk kick, followed by a very high-angle armdrag to Kid.

Some kicks to the face rock Evans, and the Fenix Driver gets two. Page takes out Fenix but gets caught with Evans’ springboard clothesline and everyone is down. Fenix and Kid go up top with the former hitting a super Spanish Fly (for you Cornette podcast fans out there, Graves shouted “KONNAN! KONNAN!” before he jumped), only for Page to hit Fenix with the Ego’s Edge. Evans makes the save but gets sent outside, leaving Page to hit the Twisted Grin for the pin on Kid at 14:55.

Rating: B. This was a very fun, fast-paced match with people getting to go all over the place until one of them couldn’t get up again. They were all flying around and I was buying the chance that the title could change hands. Page was there to antagonize the fans, and the other three were flying around like crazy. Some of the spots were great here, and I had a lot of fun with the whole thing.

We look at Triplemania, the biggest AAA show of the year. It has been running since the 90s and will continue again this year.

We recap Chad Gable challenging El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Title. Vikingo won the title last week, which has Gable more excited than he was before. Gable is on a quite to unlock the dark arts of lucha libre, and it’s time to make everyone say VIVA. Vikingo isn’t impressed because he is the heart and soul of AAA.

AAA Mega Title: El Hijo de Vikingo vs. Chad Gable

Gable is challenging. Vikingo takes him down by the arm to start, but Gable sweeps the leg, thanks the fans, and slaps Vikingo’s hand in an armbar. Back up, and Vikingo does a weird lifting stretch, but Gable reverses into another armbar. Vikingo gets up again and has to break a quick ankle lock. Gable misses a charge into the post, and a running Meteora sends him crashing out to the floor.

Vikingo follows him out with a 630 to the back (geez) for two, but Gable gets the knees up to block a running shooting star. Back up, and Gable sends him into the steps before loading up the required table. Gable can’t hit a German suplex through the table,e but can knock Vikingo down again to take it back inside. A monkey flip out of the corner gives Gable two, followed by an abdominal stretch to stay on the ribs.

The bridging German suplex gets two more on Vikingo, and Gable armbars him over the ropes to cut off a comeback attempt. Gable goes up but dives into a Codebreaker, leaving both of them down. Vikingo ties him in the ropes for a rather long-range top rope double stomp, followed by the spinning middle rope 450 (geez again) for two. Back up and Gable hits a Razor’s Edge Dominator but has to bail out of the moonsault.

Instead, Gable catches him on top and hits a super sitout powerbomb for the scary crazy. Gable insists that Vikingo “is just a luchador” and gets knocked to the apron, where Vikingo hits a diving Canadian Destroyer to knock him silly. Vikingo puts him on the table but takes too long, allowing Gable to shove Vikingo off the top. That lets Gable hit a moonsault to send Vikingo through the table, leaving them both down. Back in, and they slug it out until Gable gets the ankle lock. That’s broken up as well, and Vikingo hits a poisonrana. The running knees in the corner set up the 630 to retain Vikingo’s title at 22:00.

Rating: B+. Vikingo’s flying stuff was incredible (as usual), and Gable being out there as the wrestler made for a good battle. It was reaching the levels of epic that you need in a match like this, though that table spot at the end made me roll my eyes a bit. Heck of a match here, with Vikingo looking like a star and Gable hanging right there with him the whole time.

Vikingo poses with some wrestlers and AAA people to end the show.

Results

Octagon Jr./Mr. Iguana/Aerostar b. Lince Dorado/LWO – Super flipping World’s Strongest Slam to Dorado

Stephanie Vaquer/Lola Vice b. Dalys/Chik Tormenta – SVB to Tormenta

Legado del Fantasma b. Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr./Pagano/Psycho Clown – Phantom Driver to Escobar

Ethan Page b. Laredo Kid, Rey Fenix and Je’Von Evans – Twisted Grin to Kid

El Hijo de Vikingo b. Chad Gable – 630

