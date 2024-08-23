Hammerstone, Laredo Kid Qualify For Ultimate X Match On TNA Impact

The Ultimate X match at TNA Emergence is fully set, with Hammerstone and Laredo Kid qualifying for the bout on this week’s Impact. Hammerstone qualified for the PPV match with a win over KUSHIDA and Frankie Kazarian on Thursday’s show, while Laredo Kid defeated Bhupinder Gujjar and Jai Vidal to earn a spot in the match.

The two will compete alongside Mike Bailey, Zachary Wentz, Riley Osborne, and Jason Hotch at Emergence for Bailey’s X-Division Championship. We’ll have an updated card for the August 30th PPV, which airs on TNA+, after tonight’s episode.