wrestling / News
Hammerstone, Laredo Kid Qualify For Ultimate X Match On TNA Impact
The Ultimate X match at TNA Emergence is fully set, with Hammerstone and Laredo Kid qualifying for the bout on this week’s Impact. Hammerstone qualified for the PPV match with a win over KUSHIDA and Frankie Kazarian on Thursday’s show, while Laredo Kid defeated Bhupinder Gujjar and Jai Vidal to earn a spot in the match.
The two will compete alongside Mike Bailey, Zachary Wentz, Riley Osborne, and Jason Hotch at Emergence for Bailey’s X-Division Championship. We’ll have an updated card for the August 30th PPV, which airs on TNA+, after tonight’s episode.
.@alexhammerstone is in Ultimate X at #TNAEmergence!
Subscribe to TNA+ to watch #TNAiMPACT NOW: https://t.co/5f4E6r0ry3
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 23, 2024
.@Laredokidpro1 is Ultimate X bound!
Subscribe to TNA+ to watch #TNAiMPACT NOW: https://t.co/5f4E6r0ry3
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 23, 2024
