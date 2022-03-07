Hangman Page Addresses Crowd After AEW Revolution Ends

A new report has details on what went down after tonight’s AEW Revolution PPV. PWInsider reports that Hangman Page took to the mic and apologized for going to a “dark place” to beat Adam Cole by tying him to the ropes, saying that he didn’t know if he could go there.

Page then said that AEW can lineup anyone from CM Punk and Jon Moxley to Bryan Danielson and MJF, and he’ll take their heads off. He said the AEW World Championship is the most important thing in the world, and that he would do what it took to keep it.