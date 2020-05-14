Hangman Page and the Young Bucks Returning For Double or Nothing

During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, Chris Jericho challenged The Elite to a Stadium Stampede match with the Inner Circle at Double or Nothing. It wasn’t revealed which members of the Elite will be involved in the match. According to Wrestling Observer Radio‘s Dave Meltzer that lineup is expected to be Matt Hardy, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Hangman Page.

Page, one half of the tag team champions, hasn’t been seen on Dynamite since the March 18th episode, same as Matt Jackson. Nick Jackson hasn’t been on TV since the March 11th episode.

AEW also seemed to confirm the news with the updated banner for the event, as seen on their Twitter page, which removes PAC, Riho and Pentagon Jr (who haven’t been on the empty arena shows due to travel restrictions) and keeps the Elite members.