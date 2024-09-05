Hangman Page Burns Down Swerve Strickland’s Childhood Home On AEW Dynamite

Hangman Page took the term “heated feud” to a whole new level on AEW Dynamite as he burned down Swerve Strickland’s childhood home. Wednesday’s show ended with a main event segment in which Strickland came out for a contract signing for his match with Page at All Out, but Page didn’t appear.

Instead, Hangman appeared on the Tron in front of Strickland’s childhood home, a house Strickland was revealed earlier in the show to have purchased just recently. Page said that they didn’t need to go through the formality of a contract signing as they knew it was going to happen, and said Strickland screwed up by revealing how much the home meant to him. Page talked about how Strickland broke into his home last year and promised to burn Strickland’s world to the ground. He said that he couldn’t take the World Championship but that Page could say goodbye to his health, career, joy, and happiness at All Out — and goodbye to his childhood home tonight. He then tossed a match and sat back as the house burned behind him.

Strickland and Page will meet in a Steel Cage Lights Out match at All Out on Saturday.