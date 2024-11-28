Hangman Page Says He Made A Deal With Christian Cage at Full Gear, Is Confronted By Jay White On AEW Dynamite

Hangman Page revealed on AEW Dynamite that he made a deal with Christian Cage at Full Gear. Page cut a promo on Wednesday’s show in which he said that he made a deal with Cage and held up his end, but that Cage didn’t. Cage came out at the end of the show and attempted to cash in his title shot after Page had distracted Jon Moxley, but White come out and stopped Cage from doing so.

Page said he’d do what he should have done in the first place and has always had the World Championship in his sights, and that it should have never belonged to Swerve Strickland, Bryan Danielson, or Moxley. White then came out and noted that he beat Page at Full Gear and WrestleDream, and that if anyone is winning the title it would be him and not Page.

PAC then came out and attacked White, while Wheeler Yuta attacked Page. White briefly came to Page’s aid but was taken out with a clothesline. The Death Riders took out the two to stand tall.