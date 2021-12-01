Hangman Page Set for Broadcast Commentary on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

– During an appearance on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW CEO Tony Khan revealed that AEW World champion Hangman Page will be filling in for Jim Ross at the broadcast table tonight on AEW Dynamite (via Fightful). As previously noted, Ross is currently undergoing radiation treatment for skin cancer.

Additionally, it was noted that Page has to stay at the announce booth, and he cannot go to the ringside area for Alan Angels vs. Bryan Danielson during the broadcast. Tony Khan has restricted any physical contact between Page and Danielson. Also, Khan stated that if Page tries to go to ringside during the match, he will be subject to a “hefty fine and hefty consequences.”

AEW Dynamite will air live tonight on TNT at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Atlanta Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo

* TBS Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander

* Gunn Club vs. Sting & Darby Allin

* Bryan Danielson vs. Alan “5” Angels

* CM Punk vs. Lee Moriarty

* Hangman Page on broadcast commentary