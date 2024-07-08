Hangman Page References Swerve Strickland In Promo After Advancing To Owen Hart Cup Finals

In a digital exclusive after his win on AEW Collision, Hangman Page referenced his feud with Swerve Strickland, who is the current AEW World Champion. If Page beats Bryan Danielson on Wednesday, he will face Swerve at All In.

He said: “I told you. Didn’t I tell you? I would win this tournament if it took everything in me. I would give my blood. You know I would give my blood. I’ve done it a thousand times over. I will probably do it a thousand times over again. I would spill every last drop that I have to win this and take away from him. To burn his world down. He broke into my home! He threatened my family! We had to leave. We had to leave our home. Do you understand what that did to me? He never paid for it. He never paid for it! They loved him for it. I have them everything I had. It’s five years. I gave them every damn thing that I had, and they chose him. They chose him. Next I have Bryan Danielson. Our record is 1-1-1, Bryan. I can tell you this. On the three occasions we met, I was never driven…I’m driven by something completely different now. I was never as driven as I am right now. You can call it justice, you can call it hatred. I don’t give a fuck what you call it. It’s all I have left. I’m going to ruin you. I’m going to burn you alive. There will be nothing left of you. When I’m done, the biggest stage that we have, I am coming for you. I am coming for you.”