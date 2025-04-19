wrestling / News
Hank & Tank Beat Fraxiom, Capture Tag Team Championships at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver
– The Belly Bandits are the new NXT Tag Team Champions. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, aka Hank & Tank, overcame Fraxiom, beating the team to capture the NXT Tag Team Titles at today’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver.
Hank & Tank narrowly managed to break up the pinfall after a Phoenix Splash by Nathan Frazer. They later scored the pinfall over the defending champions to score the win and the titles. This marks the first WWE NXT Tag Team Championship for Hank & Tank. This ends the second reign of Fraxiom with the titles. They held belts for 230 days, winning them last September at NXT No Mercy 2024.
After the match, Walker and Ledger showed their respect to the former champions, offering to shakje their hands. It initially appeared there could be trouble when Axiom kicked a hand away, but that was so he could embrace the new champs instead.
You can view highlights and clips from the tag team title bout below. You can check out 411’s live ongoing coverage for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver RIGHT HERE.
Fraxiom doing what they do best! 😮💨#StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/K4hTTz921y
— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025
HERE COMES TANK! 😤@TankLedgerWWE #StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/zdKJQCoq4h
— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025
This was WILD! 😲#StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/iu4gNtToo4
— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025
.@HankWalker_WWE might not be getting up after this! 😱#StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/etPwdqJD6U
— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025
HANK AND TANK HAVE DONE IT!!! 🤯
WE HAVE NEW #WWENXT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!!!#StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/RhuN7zRDnf
— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025
Respect 🤝#StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/PwsYJMFN3v
— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025
WHAT A MATCH.
WHAT A PERFORMANCE. @HankWalker_WWE and @TankLedgerWWE have arrived!#AndNew #StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/B0lhX1gqgA
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 19, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Possible Spoiler On Talent In Town Ahead Of WrestleMania 41
- Jey Uso Says He Has a ‘Couple of Years Left’ in His Wrestling Career
- John Cena Says He Still Loves Vince McMahon, Denies Downplaying Janel Grant Allegations
- CM Punk Says Everyone Knows His Political Beliefs, Doesn’t Think WWE Wants Anyone To Be ‘Outwardly Political’