– The Belly Bandits are the new NXT Tag Team Champions. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, aka Hank & Tank, overcame Fraxiom, beating the team to capture the NXT Tag Team Titles at today’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver.

Hank & Tank narrowly managed to break up the pinfall after a Phoenix Splash by Nathan Frazer. They later scored the pinfall over the defending champions to score the win and the titles. This marks the first WWE NXT Tag Team Championship for Hank & Tank. This ends the second reign of Fraxiom with the titles. They held belts for 230 days, winning them last September at NXT No Mercy 2024.

After the match, Walker and Ledger showed their respect to the former champions, offering to shakje their hands. It initially appeared there could be trouble when Axiom kicked a hand away, but that was so he could embrace the new champs instead.

