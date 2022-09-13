Hannibal Addresses Arrest On Assault Charges

Hannibal, aka Devon Nicholson, has addressed his arrest on charges of assault. As previously reported, the indy wrestler and interviewer was arrested back in August for assault against a woman in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. He is set to stand trial on the charges on October 12th.

In a new video posted to his YouTube channel, Nicholson addressed the charges and confirmed that the incident involved a woman he was dating. Nicholson claims that the woman “actually also has five charges against her for assaulting me with a weapon, uttering threats to me, destroying my property, and causing me bodily harm” and shares photos purporting to show the damage to his body from said assaults.

Nicholson notes that the woman has had one court appearance in Ottawa in September and has another one set for October 2nd, saying, “I’m going to leave it up to the courts. It’s not a matter of public opinion. It’s a matter for the courts to decide… It’s just an unfortunate situation all around, I’ve never been in a situation like this before where I’ve had to deal with a partner attacking me. And it’s just unfortunate. I can’t say anything more than that. I wish her the best, but it’s now a matter for the courts.”