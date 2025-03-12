The Hardys Retain TNA Tag Team Titles At NXT Roadblock

The Hardys were able to hold onto their TNA World Tag Team Championship by defeating Fraxiom at NXT Roadblock. The Hardys retained their titles with a win over the WWE NXT Tag Team Champions to open the show. Jeff Hardy pulled Nathan Frazer after a Twist of Fate and a Swanton to retain the titles.

The Hardys’ title reign, their third, stands at 137 days. They won the titles at Bound For Glory.