The Hardys Retain TNA Tag Team Titles At NXT Roadblock
March 11, 2025 | Posted by
The Hardys were able to hold onto their TNA World Tag Team Championship by defeating Fraxiom at NXT Roadblock. The Hardys retained their titles with a win over the WWE NXT Tag Team Champions to open the show. Jeff Hardy pulled Nathan Frazer after a Twist of Fate and a Swanton to retain the titles.
The Hardys’ title reign, their third, stands at 137 days. They won the titles at Bound For Glory.
It's a HARDY PARTY tonight in NEW YORK CITY!#WWERoadblock pic.twitter.com/1tsslgYr0I
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2025
OH NO! 😧#WWERoadblock pic.twitter.com/2pUSpxjCxX
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2025
What a match! 💥#AndStill pic.twitter.com/tekNRVc0f2
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2025
