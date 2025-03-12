wrestling / News

The Hardys Retain TNA Tag Team Titles At NXT Roadblock

March 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Hardys WWE NXT 3-11-25 Image Credit: WWE

The Hardys were able to hold onto their TNA World Tag Team Championship by defeating Fraxiom at NXT Roadblock. The Hardys retained their titles with a win over the WWE NXT Tag Team Champions to open the show. Jeff Hardy pulled Nathan Frazer after a Twist of Fate and a Swanton to retain the titles.

The Hardys’ title reign, their third, stands at 137 days. They won the titles at Bound For Glory.

article topics :

Fraxiom, The Hardys, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

