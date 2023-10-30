wrestling / News
Harley Hudson Wins Impact Gut Check Competition, Earns Developmental Contract
Harley Hudson has earned a developmental contract with Impact Wrestling by winning the company’s Gut Check Competition. The Impact UK account announced that Hudson won the Gut Check in Coventry on Impact’s UK tour and will train at the Can-Am Dojo in Canada.
Hudson wrote on Twitter:
“i have no words – thank u everyone for ur kind messages, i can’t believe it”
Hudson has been wrestling since 2019 and has worked for a number of promotions this year including SOVPRO, Pro Wrestling NOVA, TNT Extreme Wrestling, and CATCH Pro-Wrestling.
💖i have no words – thank u everyone for ur kind messages, i can’t believe it 🥹🥹🥹 https://t.co/TjgBaFi3Np
— harley hudson🧚🏼♀️ (@harleyhudsonx) October 29, 2023
