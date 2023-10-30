wrestling / News

Harley Hudson Wins Impact Gut Check Competition, Earns Developmental Contract

October 29, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Harley Hudson Image Credit: South West Wrestling

Harley Hudson has earned a developmental contract with Impact Wrestling by winning the company’s Gut Check Competition. The Impact UK account announced that Hudson won the Gut Check in Coventry on Impact’s UK tour and will train at the Can-Am Dojo in Canada.

Hudson wrote on Twitter:

“i have no words – thank u everyone for ur kind messages, i can’t believe it”

Hudson has been wrestling since 2019 and has worked for a number of promotions this year including SOVPRO, Pro Wrestling NOVA, TNT Extreme Wrestling, and CATCH Pro-Wrestling.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Harley Hudson, Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading