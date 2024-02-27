Harvey Wippleman Discusses His Friendship With Vince McMahon

– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, former WWE talent Harvey Wippleman discussed disgraced former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Wippleman on Vince McMahon: “I’ll just say this in a nutshell; he’s been nothing but great to me. Nothing but great. And I can’t say enough good things about him. And when so many people talk bad about him, or say negative things, it hurts me, because I know what he’s done for me and my life. And I’ll never forget him for that. So I’ll just say, as far as I’m concerned, Vince is one of the best people I’ve ever dealt with, met, and been privileged enough to become friends with.”

On how McMahon reached out to him after a car accident: “Vince called me right after the Joey wreck. This is more important to me than any position I was given, any offer I was given, any championship I was given, any main event I was given. He called me and talked to me, man to man, person to person, friend to friend, after that. That, to me, speaks volumes about his character. He’s just…he’s a wonderful person, and there’s just been people that’s been good to me, and he has…his whole family [has], and I’ll just forever be grateful.”

McMahon resigned from his position as Executive Chairman of the Board of WWE parent company TKO Group Holdings last month following a lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant accusing McMahon of sexual assault and sex trafficking.