Hearing Held In Rich Swann’s Disorderly Intoxication Case
A hearing was held on Wednesday in Rich Swann’s criminal case for disorderly public intoxication and causing a disturbance. As reported yesterday, Swann was arrested in June 8th in Altamonte Springs, Florida after the TNA star attempted to forcefully enter one home in his neighborhood and then followed a woman to her door later in the night. Swann was picked up by police, who smelled alcohol on his breath and noted Swann acknowledged drinking “a lot.” He was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor offense.
According to PWInsider, Swann was not present at yesterday’s hearing and was represented by his attorney. According to court records, the next hearing will take place on September 4th and regard the status of the case as well as Swann’s plea.
TNA issued a statement after being informed of the arrest, which read:
TNA Wrestling takes any and all charges against its performers seriously. Rich Swann is responsible for his own personal actions. He has informed TNA Wrestling that he is voluntarily entering into a substance abuse rehabilitation program. TNA Wrestling has suspended Rich pending the completion of its investigation into the incidents.
