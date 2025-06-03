Hector Melendez Confirms He’ll Be Working On AAA Creative

Héctor Melendez has confirmed that he will be involved with WWE X AAA Worlds Collide. PWInsider reported on Monday that Melendez, who worked in creative in AAA previously, would be part of Worlds Collide and working backstage with AAA. Melendez confirmed the report in an interview with Contralona.

“I’ve maintained communication with everyone working there (AAA) and we have lived a lot of professional and personal experiences,” Melendez said (per Fightful). “This is an opportunity that I was looking for years, since 2017, and there was always something stopping it until now with AAA. Returning to AAA now, especially as part of WWE, it means more to redeem mistakes from the past in every aspect of life.”

He continued, “Being part of the creative with WWE & AAA is the crowning moment of my life after everything I’ve gone through. I will give it my all because this represents a new opportunity not just for me, but for other Puerto Rican and Latin American Wrestlers.”

WWE x AAA Worlds Collide takes place on June 7th and airs on YouTube.