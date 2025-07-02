Heroes & Villains Trios Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

A Superman-sponsored “Heroes & Villains” trios match is set for this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Konosuke Takeshita and The Young Bucks will team up against Bandido, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly on tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite 300, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live Wednesday night on TBS, is:

* TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Mina Shirakawa

* Casino Gauntlet Qualifier: MJF vs. Brody King vs. AR Fox vs. Anthony Bowens

* Heroes vs. Villains Match: Konosuke Takeshita & The Young vs. Bandido, Roderick Strong, & Kyle O’Reilly

* Kota Ibushi vs. Kazuchika Okada