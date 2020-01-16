wrestling / News

Highlight Videos From Last Night’s NXT: Undisputed Era Attacks Keith Lee, Rocky Johnson Tribute, More

January 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Undispute Era Keith Lee NXT

– WWE has posted the highlight videos from last night’s episode of NXT, including Undisputed Era’s attack on Keith Lee and more. You can see the videos below, which also include the video tribute to Rocky Johnson, DIY fighting off the Undisputed Era, the Dusty Rhodes Classic matches and more:

