Highlights From Impact Genesis: Super X-Cup Matches, Moose vs. Willie Mack, More

January 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Genesis Ace Austin Madman Fulton

Impact Wrestling has released highlight videos from last night’s Impact Genesis featuring the Super X-Cup matches, Moose vs. Willie Mack, and more. You can see the videos below. Our own Robert Winfree’s review of the Impact! Plus event is here.

The event took place just a week before Impact Hard to Kill, which takes place on Saturday and airs live on PPV.

