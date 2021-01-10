wrestling / News
Highlights From Impact Genesis: Super X-Cup Matches, Moose vs. Willie Mack, More
January 10, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has released highlight videos from last night’s Impact Genesis featuring the Super X-Cup matches, Moose vs. Willie Mack, and more. You can see the videos below. Our own Robert Winfree’s review of the Impact! Plus event is here.
The event took place just a week before Impact Hard to Kill, which takes place on Saturday and airs live on PPV.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Roster’s Reaction to ROH Parting Ways With Marty Scurll
- Tony Schiavone On Being Being In Talks With WWE and AEW At the Same Time, Working at Starbucks Before That
- Bruce Prichard On Vince McMahon’s Initial Meeting With The Bushwhackers, Making Them Babyfaces, Their Legacy In Wrestling
- Note On Rumored Backstage Heat Between Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle