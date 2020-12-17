wrestling / News

WWE News: Highlights From Karrion Kross’ In-Ring Return, Xia Li Punishes Boa

December 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Karrion Kross NXT

– WWE posted the following clip of Karrion Kross’ in-ring return, in which he destroyed Desmond Troy:

– Xia Li had to punish Boa on this week’s episode of NXT, and the video is online. You can see the video below, which features Li being forced to attack Boa:

