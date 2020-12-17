wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights From Karrion Kross’ In-Ring Return, Xia Li Punishes Boa
December 17, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE posted the following clip of Karrion Kross’ in-ring return, in which he destroyed Desmond Troy:
– Xia Li had to punish Boa on this week’s episode of NXT, and the video is online. You can see the video below, which features Li being forced to attack Boa:
