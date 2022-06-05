wrestling / News
Highlights of NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match at In Your House (Clips)
Toxic Attraction are still the WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions after tonight’s NXT In Your House event. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter to retain the belts after Dolin pinned Carter. You can follow along with our live coverage of the event here.
Toxic Attraction won the belts on April 5 of this year, defeating Dakota Kai and Raquel Rodriguez. They have been champions for sixty days.
Will it be @wwekayden & @Katana_WWE's night at #NXTIYH?#WomensTagTitles pic.twitter.com/OKP2t8HXk5
— NXT In Your House is streaming LIVE! (@WWENXT) June 5, 2022
🥀💥#NXTIYH @jacyjaynewwe pic.twitter.com/4k6kUsTL4e
— NXT In Your House is streaming LIVE! (@WWENXT) June 5, 2022
.@wwekayden is on 🔥!#NXTIYH pic.twitter.com/ruMY1q0JUE
— NXT In Your House is streaming LIVE! (@WWENXT) June 5, 2022
#AndSTILL 🥀#NXTIYH @jacyjaynewwe @gigidolin_wwe pic.twitter.com/Om2bP1HVXU
— NXT In Your House is streaming LIVE! (@WWENXT) June 5, 2022
