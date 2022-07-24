wrestling / News
Highlights of Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia At ROH Death Before Dishonor (Clips)
Wheeler Yuta managed to hang onto the ROH Pure title at Death Before Dishonor, pinning Daniel Garcia in a Pure Rules match. The two traded constant submission attempts and various other moves, before Yuta was able to tie up Garcia in a pin attempt to win. Only one rope break was used, from Daniel Garcia.
Wheeler Yuta is currently in the middle of his first reign as Pure champion. He has held the title for 111 days after winning it at Supercard of Honor on April 1. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
The challenger to the #ROH Pure Championship, it's #JerichoAppreciationSociety's @GarciaWrestling! Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV right now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/84WtQDjis9
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
Your judges ringside for this #ROH Pure Championship match, it's @woodsisthegoods, @HJohnWalters and @acesofsteel! Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV right now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/lIlKZb7TVH
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
Garcia not holding anything back to get control here! Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV right now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/9olf45uA4G
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
Yuta regaining the control here in this Pure Championship match. Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV right now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/9tdfkODG6s
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
The look in Garcia's eyes says it all. Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV right now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/TSlDizwUrw
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
Wheeler Yuta stringing attack after attack, and ten minutes in, neither competitor has used the rope break yet! Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV right now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/rCRLKFIHVO
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
What. A. Fight! Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV right now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/XcUusif9En
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
This fight has been nothing short of personal! Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV right now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/wdFK8PZRX6
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
#AndStill!!! Your #ROH Pure Champion @WheelerYuta retains the title, without a single use of the rope break! Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV right now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/Mj6Kapw1jO
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
Wow. Garcia walking out flipping off the #ROH Pure Champion and logo! Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV right now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/QUwCimYksr
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
