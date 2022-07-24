Highlights of Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia At ROH Death Before Dishonor (Clips)

Wheeler Yuta managed to hang onto the ROH Pure title at Death Before Dishonor, pinning Daniel Garcia in a Pure Rules match. The two traded constant submission attempts and various other moves, before Yuta was able to tie up Garcia in a pin attempt to win. Only one rope break was used, from Daniel Garcia.

Wheeler Yuta is currently in the middle of his first reign as Pure champion. He has held the title for 111 days after winning it at Supercard of Honor on April 1. You can follow along with our live coverage here.