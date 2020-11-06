wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK, UpUpDownDown Plays Among Us
November 5, 2020 | Posted by
– The highlight video is in for this week’s episode of NXT UK. You can see the video below and check out our own Ian Hamilton’s full review of the show here.
– The latest UpUpDownDown video has Xavier Wooods, Tyler Breeze, Shayna Baszler, Cesaro, Mia Yim, and more playing Among Us:
