Highspots Wrestling Network Adds More NEW and SHIMMER Events

– The Highspots Wrestling Network added the following content, including PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022:

Northeast Wrestling presents: The Show With No Name (10/15/22 – NEW Arena – Bethany, CT)

1) Love, Doug vs “The Trend” Matt Taven

2) “The Cure” Lucas Chase w/J-Heru vs Greg Baylor

3) #1 Contender – Triple Threat Tag: Brick City Boyz (J. Cruz & Victor Chase) vs Battle Academy (Hunter Tarca & Chris Battle) vs JT Dunn & Brad Hollister

4) Cole Karter vs Kylon King

5) Victorious BRG w/J-Heru vs NEW Tag Team Champion Jaylen Brandyn

6) NEW LIVE! Title: Jordan Oliver vs KC Navarro (c)

7) Wrecking Ball vs Kerr

8) Willow Nightingale vs Tasha Steelz

9) Northeast Wrestling Championship – Singapore Cane Match: NEW Tag Team Champion Traevon Jordan vs Dan Maff (c)

SHIMMER Volume 61 – 10.20.13 – Berwyn, IL

Falls Count Anywhere Match: LuFisto vs. Mercedes Martinez

Three Way Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Kana vs. Madison Eagles

Three Stages Of Hell Match: Christina Von Eerie vs. Saraya Knight

SHIMMER Tag Team Championship Match: The Global Green Gangsters (Kellie Skater & Tomoka Nakagawa) defend vs. Cherry Bomb & Kimber Lee

Heather Patera vs. MsChif

Leva Bates vs. Nikki Storm

Heidi Lovelace vs. Nicole Matthews

Taylor Made vs. Thunderkitty

Angie Skye vs. Mia Yim

Jessicka Havok vs. Mary Dobson

SHIMMER Volume 62 – 4.05.14 – New Orleans, LA

SHIMMER Championship Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Cheerleader Melissa defend vs. LuFisto

SHIMMER Tag Team Championship Match: The Global Green Gangsters (Kellie Skater & Tomoka Nakagawa) defend vs. Madison Eagles & Nicole Matthews

Evie vs. Hikaru Shida

Nikki Storm vs. Thunderkitty

NCW Femmes Fatales International Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez defends vs. Courtney Rush

Athena vs. Candice LeRae

Ivelisse Velez vs. Kimber Lee

Kay Lee Ray vs. Vanessa Kraven

Leva Bates vs. Veda Scott

The Buddy System (Heidi Lovelace & Solo Darling) vs. The S-N-S Express (Nevaeh & Sassy Stephie)

SHIMMER Volume 64 – 4.12.14 – Berwyn,IL

SHIMMER Championship Match: Cheerleader Melissa defend vs. Yumi Ohka

SHIMMER Tag Team Championship Match: The Global Green Gangsters (Kellie Skater & Tomoka Nakagawa) defend vs. Leon & Ray

Mercedes Martinez vs. Mia Yim

Hikaru Shida vs. Kimber Lee

Kana vs. Thunderkitty

Courtney Rush vs. Evie vs. Madison Eagles vs. Nicole Matthews

LuFisto vs. Nevaeh

Christina Von Eerie vs. Marti Belle

Leva Bates & Veda Scott vs. Rhia O’Reilly & Saraya Knight

Angie Skye vs. Heidi Lovelace

Kay Lee Ray vs. Melanie Cruise vs. Nikki Storm

Athena vs. Cherry Bomb