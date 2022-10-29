wrestling / News
Highspots Wrestling Network Adds More NEW and SHIMMER Events
– The Highspots Wrestling Network added the following content, including PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022:
Northeast Wrestling presents: The Show With No Name (10/15/22 – NEW Arena – Bethany, CT)
1) Love, Doug vs “The Trend” Matt Taven
2) “The Cure” Lucas Chase w/J-Heru vs Greg Baylor
3) #1 Contender – Triple Threat Tag: Brick City Boyz (J. Cruz & Victor Chase) vs Battle Academy (Hunter Tarca & Chris Battle) vs JT Dunn & Brad Hollister
4) Cole Karter vs Kylon King
5) Victorious BRG w/J-Heru vs NEW Tag Team Champion Jaylen Brandyn
6) NEW LIVE! Title: Jordan Oliver vs KC Navarro (c)
7) Wrecking Ball vs Kerr
8) Willow Nightingale vs Tasha Steelz
9) Northeast Wrestling Championship – Singapore Cane Match: NEW Tag Team Champion Traevon Jordan vs Dan Maff (c)
SHIMMER Volume 61 – 10.20.13 – Berwyn, IL
Falls Count Anywhere Match: LuFisto vs. Mercedes Martinez
Three Way Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Kana vs. Madison Eagles
Three Stages Of Hell Match: Christina Von Eerie vs. Saraya Knight
SHIMMER Tag Team Championship Match: The Global Green Gangsters (Kellie Skater & Tomoka Nakagawa) defend vs. Cherry Bomb & Kimber Lee
Heather Patera vs. MsChif
Leva Bates vs. Nikki Storm
Heidi Lovelace vs. Nicole Matthews
Taylor Made vs. Thunderkitty
Angie Skye vs. Mia Yim
Jessicka Havok vs. Mary Dobson
SHIMMER Volume 62 – 4.05.14 – New Orleans, LA
SHIMMER Championship Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Cheerleader Melissa defend vs. LuFisto
SHIMMER Tag Team Championship Match: The Global Green Gangsters (Kellie Skater & Tomoka Nakagawa) defend vs. Madison Eagles & Nicole Matthews
Evie vs. Hikaru Shida
Nikki Storm vs. Thunderkitty
NCW Femmes Fatales International Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez defends vs. Courtney Rush
Athena vs. Candice LeRae
Ivelisse Velez vs. Kimber Lee
Kay Lee Ray vs. Vanessa Kraven
Leva Bates vs. Veda Scott
The Buddy System (Heidi Lovelace & Solo Darling) vs. The S-N-S Express (Nevaeh & Sassy Stephie)
SHIMMER Volume 64 – 4.12.14 – Berwyn,IL
SHIMMER Championship Match: Cheerleader Melissa defend vs. Yumi Ohka
SHIMMER Tag Team Championship Match: The Global Green Gangsters (Kellie Skater & Tomoka Nakagawa) defend vs. Leon & Ray
Mercedes Martinez vs. Mia Yim
Hikaru Shida vs. Kimber Lee
Kana vs. Thunderkitty
Courtney Rush vs. Evie vs. Madison Eagles vs. Nicole Matthews
LuFisto vs. Nevaeh
Christina Von Eerie vs. Marti Belle
Leva Bates & Veda Scott vs. Rhia O’Reilly & Saraya Knight
Angie Skye vs. Heidi Lovelace
Kay Lee Ray vs. Melanie Cruise vs. Nikki Storm
Athena vs. Cherry Bomb
