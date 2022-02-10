Highspots Wrestling Network Adds SHIMMER Volumes 15 & 16, AAW Alive

– The Highspots Wrestling Network has added the following events to its library for this week, including AAW Alive and SHIMMER Volumes 15 & 16. You can check out the updated Highspots listing below:

Shoot Conversations w/ Chris Hero: Jackie “The Eagle” Fulton

Chris is back with another insightful, in depth interview featuring Jackie Fulton. If you are a fan of Japanese wrestling history, particularly ALL-Japan, this is the interview for you! Fulton had over 50 tours of Japan, wrestling as George Hines and as “The Eagle” in singles and tagging with The Patriot Del Wilkes. Sit back and enjoy this history lesson on “Shoot Conversations With Chris Hero”.

1.26.22 – AAW ALIVE – Logan Square Auditorium – Chicago, IL

1: Hartenbower & Joey Avalon vs Brant Castle & Paris Sahara

2: Alex Rico vs Sean Logan

3: Damien Chambers vs Karam

4: Blair Onyx & Charlie Kruel vs Hyan & Sierra

5: JJ Garrett vs Stephen Wolf

SHIMMER Volume 15 – Berwyn, IL – 10.13.07

SHIMMER Volume 15 features a dream match main event of Sara Del Rey putting the SHIMMER Championship on the line against Amazing Kong! Also on the card is a rematch of the Volume 13 bout between Sarah Stock and Daizee Haze, plus the SHIMMER debuts of Nicole Matthews and Ashley Lane (later Madison Rayne in TNA)!

SHIMMER Championship Match: Sara Del Rey vs. Amazing Kong

Daizee Haze vs. Sarah Stock

MsChif & Daffney vs. Lexie Fyfe & Malia Hosaka

Cheerleader Melissa vs. Alexa Thatcher

Ariel & Josie vs. Lacey & Rain

Allison Danger vs. Cindy Rogers

Serena Deeb vs. Jetta

Ashley Lane & Lorelei Lee vs. Portia Perez & Nicole Mathews

Eden Black vs. Amber O’Neal

SHIMMER Volume 16 – Berwyn, IL – 10.13.07

It’s a Two out of Three Falls match for the SHIMMER Championship between Sarah Del Rey and Sarah Stock to headline SHIMMER Volume 16. Also on the card is a trios tag team bout of The International Home Wrecking Crew vs. MsChif & Daizee Haze & Eden Black, plus Cheerleader Melissa vs. Amazing Kong, and more!

SHIMMER Championship – Two out of Three Falls Match: Sara Del Rey vs. Sarah Stock

Cheerleader Melissa vs. Amazing Kong

Daizee Haze, MsChif & Eden Black vs. Lacey, Rain & Jetta

Daffney vs. Cindy Rogers

Allison Danger & Serena Deeb vs. Lexie Fyfe & Malia Hosaka

Ashley Lane vs. Alexa Thatcher

Ariel & Josie vs. Lacey & Rain

Lorelei Lee vs. Amber O’Neal