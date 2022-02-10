wrestling / News
Highspots Wrestling Network Adds SHIMMER Volumes 15 & 16, AAW Alive
– The Highspots Wrestling Network has added the following events to its library for this week, including AAW Alive and SHIMMER Volumes 15 & 16. You can check out the updated Highspots listing below:
Shoot Conversations w/ Chris Hero: Jackie “The Eagle” Fulton
Chris is back with another insightful, in depth interview featuring Jackie Fulton. If you are a fan of Japanese wrestling history, particularly ALL-Japan, this is the interview for you! Fulton had over 50 tours of Japan, wrestling as George Hines and as “The Eagle” in singles and tagging with The Patriot Del Wilkes. Sit back and enjoy this history lesson on “Shoot Conversations With Chris Hero”.
1.26.22 – AAW ALIVE – Logan Square Auditorium – Chicago, IL
1: Hartenbower & Joey Avalon vs Brant Castle & Paris Sahara
2: Alex Rico vs Sean Logan
3: Damien Chambers vs Karam
4: Blair Onyx & Charlie Kruel vs Hyan & Sierra
5: JJ Garrett vs Stephen Wolf
SHIMMER Volume 15 – Berwyn, IL – 10.13.07
SHIMMER Volume 15 features a dream match main event of Sara Del Rey putting the SHIMMER Championship on the line against Amazing Kong! Also on the card is a rematch of the Volume 13 bout between Sarah Stock and Daizee Haze, plus the SHIMMER debuts of Nicole Matthews and Ashley Lane (later Madison Rayne in TNA)!
SHIMMER Championship Match: Sara Del Rey vs. Amazing Kong
Daizee Haze vs. Sarah Stock
MsChif & Daffney vs. Lexie Fyfe & Malia Hosaka
Cheerleader Melissa vs. Alexa Thatcher
Ariel & Josie vs. Lacey & Rain
Allison Danger vs. Cindy Rogers
Serena Deeb vs. Jetta
Ashley Lane & Lorelei Lee vs. Portia Perez & Nicole Mathews
Eden Black vs. Amber O’Neal
SHIMMER Volume 16 – Berwyn, IL – 10.13.07
It’s a Two out of Three Falls match for the SHIMMER Championship between Sarah Del Rey and Sarah Stock to headline SHIMMER Volume 16. Also on the card is a trios tag team bout of The International Home Wrecking Crew vs. MsChif & Daizee Haze & Eden Black, plus Cheerleader Melissa vs. Amazing Kong, and more!
SHIMMER Championship – Two out of Three Falls Match: Sara Del Rey vs. Sarah Stock
Cheerleader Melissa vs. Amazing Kong
Daizee Haze, MsChif & Eden Black vs. Lacey, Rain & Jetta
Daffney vs. Cindy Rogers
Allison Danger & Serena Deeb vs. Lexie Fyfe & Malia Hosaka
Ashley Lane vs. Alexa Thatcher
Ariel & Josie vs. Lacey & Rain
Lorelei Lee vs. Amber O’Neal