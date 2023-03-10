Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 03.09.23  

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight, Mickie James defends against Gisele Shaw, “The Death Machine” Sami Callihan goes one-on-one with “The War Machine” Rhino, Jonathan Gresham battles New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Kushida and Jordynne Grace will be in action. So let’s jump right in!

IMPACT Wrestling

Bully Ray came out to the ring. He said three words “someone like me”. That’s what Tommy Dreamer said to him at No Surrender. He asks what Tommy meant when he said that. If he meant the 2-time IMPACT World Champion. He said he wished he knew what Tommy meant. He said he knows be threw hot coffee on his face. He said Tommy challenged him to a Busted Open march. He says Tommy knows he isn’t making it to Sacrifice. He said the doctors said that the hot coffee burnt his retina. He said Tommy threw an empty challenge to make everyone believe that he’s some kind of hero.

Santino Marella’s music hits. Santino says the doctors said it’s a minor scalding and Tommy will be there at Sacrifice. Bhupinder Gujjar’s music hits. He speaks in Hindi. Santino translates it and says Bully Ray is a son of a gun and they will have a match right now.

Match 1: Bully Ray vs Bhupinder Gujjar

Bully Ray wraps a steel chain around his fist before the match and looks to punch Gujjar in the head with it but Gujjar ducks out of the way and hits chops on Bully but Bully drops him down with a clothesline. Gujjar has his hands behind his back and challenges Bully to chop him. Gujjar drops him down with a dropkick. He goes to the top rope but Bully Ray drops him. Bully Ray looks to use the chain but Gujjar hits the dropkick and is about to use it but Bully hits a low blow for the disqualification.

Result: Bhupinder Gujjar def. Bully Ray by DQ

Rating: *

After the match, Tommy Dreamer comes out to save Gujjar and is about to hit the Death Valley Driver before Masha comes out and low blows him. Mickie James comes out and hits Bully with a kendo stick which doesn’t have an effect on Bully but Dreamer and Gujjar clear the ring.

We see PCO with a shovel in the desert. He said the last time, Eddie tried to bury him in the desert. But he is alive. He challenges Eddie to fight him.

Rich Swann is backstage and Josh Alexander shows up and says there is no one he’d rather have standing beside him than Rich at Sacrifice. Steve Maclin comes up and says why not pick him as a tag team partner. Maclin says this was to protect Josh Alexander and scout his competition. Josh says Maclin already had a year and half to scout the competition. Besides, he has already picked a partner and Kazarian walks in. Maclin walks away.

Match 2: Callihan vs Rhino

Sami with his thumb to Rhino’s eye but Rhyno drops him with a clothesline. Sami goes to the outside and Rhino follows him. Sami digs his thumbs in Rhino’s eyes again. Callihan looks for a vertical suplex but Rhino fights out of it and hits a back body drop on the apron. Callihan hits a Side Russian Leg Sweep on the ramp as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Rhino hits a TKO for two. Rhino goes shoulder first into the turnbuckle and Callihan drops him down from behind for two. Rhino hits a Belly-to-belly suplex and goes for the Gore but Callihan hits a clothesline for two. Callihan goes for a Cactus Driver but Rhino fights out of it. Callihan bites him. Alan Angels pulls Callihan’s leg and Kon hits him in the head with a steel chair and Rhino hits a Gore for the win.

Result: Rhino def. Sami Callihan by pinfall.

Rating: **¼

Santino Marella and Dirty Dango are backstage and Trey Miguel shows up and says they have time only for Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer nowadays. Santino says he will have a handpicked opponent for him. He says at Multiverse United, there will be a 6-way match and they’re going to be competing for the X-Division Championship. Johnny Swinger shows up and says he was looking for a tomato can to beat. Trey walks off.

Match 3: Jordynne Grace vs Alex Gracia

Grace and Gracia lock up to start. Gracia hits a bunch of chops but it doesn’t have an effect on Grace. Grace hits a wheelbarrow suplex for two. Jordynne Grace hits a Grace Driver for the three.

Result: Jordynne Grace def. Alex Gracia

Rating: **

Joe Hendry is backstage joking with some people. Moose and Brian Myers show up and attack Joe Hendry.

IMPACT Tag Team Champions Ace Austin and Chris Bey show up backstage with KENTA. Kazarian, Josh Alexander challenge them to a match.

Match 4: Jonathan Gresham vs Kushida

Gresham and Kushida shake hands to start. They exchange armwringers and get back into the handshake. Kushida tries to go for the Kimura Lock but Gresham gets to the ropes. Kushida offers a handshake but Gresham slaps his hand away and gets Kushida in an armlock behind his back. Kushida locks in the Hoverboard Lock and Gresham taps.

Result: Kushida def. Jonathan Gresham by submission

Rating: ****

Gresham and Kushida shake hands after the match.

Eddie Edwards is seen driving to the desert.

Killer Kelly is out to the ring. She sets up a chair and sits on it. She says she’s not very happy with Taylor Wilde’s little games. She’s not a big fan of her tarot cards and magic tricks. She says she has a little game she wants to play so she calls out Taylor Wilde.

Taylor Wilde comes out and says she is not here to play games. She says spirits send her messages through the cards and the cards say this isn’t about Kelly, this is about the future. She asks Kelly to pick a card. Kelly says her destiny doesn’t come from cards. She makes her own destiny. Taylor says if Kelly doesn’t choose her own fate then Taylor will choose it for her. She picks out a card and predicts upheaval, destruction and chaos. Kilynn King shows up from behind and hits Kelly with a steel chair. She hits the Attitude Adjustment on Killer Kelly. Kilynn King places a card on Kelly.

We see PCO in the desert striking his shovel on a boulder.

Killer Kelly is backstage and Death Dollz show up. Rosemary says they could’ve told her what was going to happen. She says witches can’t be trusted and Taylor Wilde is a charlatan. She says if Kelly needs a help, she knows where to find them. Taylor shows up and asks if Rosemary is jealous that this human can tap into black magic. Kilynn King challenges them to stop Kilynn and Taylor. Rosemary says they will put the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Titles on the line if Taylor Wilde would drop her practice of the Dark Arts if she loses. Taylor Wilde agrees.

Eddie Edwards shows up in the desert and asks PCO where he is. PCO shows up behind Eddie and swings his shovel at him but Eddie moves out of the way. Eddie tries to choke PCO with his shovel. PCO hits a reverse DDT and Eddie is knocked out. PCO says he will bury Eddie. He is about to hit PCO with a shovel but a car turns up and runs over PCO. Eddie gets in the car and tells them to go and the car drives off.

Match 5: Mickie James vs Gisele Shaw for the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

Lockup to start and they exchange arm wringers until Gisele drops Mickie down. Gisele throws Mickie out of the ring and goes for a sliding dropkick but Mickie moves out of the way and hits a neckbreaker on the floor as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Gisele is in control. They exchange chops until Mickie James hits a Lou Thesz Press. Gisele hits a chop in the corner. She hits forearms on Mickie and gets a chinlock until Mickie reaches the ropes. Mickie James hits a headcissors and hits a flapjack on Gisele. Mickie James goes to the top rope but Gisele goes out of ring. Mickie hits a Thesz Press to Savannah Evans and Jai Vidal on the outside and Gisele drops her down with a clothesline and throws her back into the ring for two. Mickie James tries to fight back but Gisele slaps here. They both drop her other with a clothesline. They get up before the 10 count, and they exchange forearms. Mickie goes for the Mick Kick but Gisele moves out of the way. Jai Vidal tries to distract the referee but Deonna drops him and she reverses a pin attempt on Mickie by turning Gisele over and Mickie gets the three.

Result: Mickie James def. Gisele Shaw

Rating: ***½