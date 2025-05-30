Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 5.29.25  

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, Santino Marella returns to the ring alongside his daughter and NXT/TNA liaison Arianna Grace—to settle the score with Robert Stone and his newest ally, Tessa Blanchard, Steve Maclin puts his title on the line against Matt Cardona, Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards, The Rascalz, FIR$T CLA$$ and the Aztec Warriors clash with momentum and a #1 Contender spot for the TNA World Tag Team Titles on the line, Léi Yǐng Lee goes one-on-one against Ash By Elegance, Ash and Heather By Elegance will unveil their NEW Elegance brand product, Mustafa Ali faces the hometown hero he betrayed Raj Singh—aka the former “Campaign Singh” and more. So, let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active, and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: May 29th, 2025

Location: CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario, Canada

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards vs. The Rascalz vs. FIR$T CLA$$ vs. the Aztec Warriors

Laredo Kid hits a tilt-a-whirl DDT on AJ Francis. Trey Miguel hits a running senton to the outside. Laredo Kid takes out everyone outside with a spiral tap. He goes to the top turnbuckle but AJ Francis catches him for a Down Payment, but Trey Miguel gets the tag from Laredo Kid and hits the Meteora on AJ Francis for the win.

Result: The Rascalz def. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards, FIR$T CLA$$ and the Aztec Warriors by pinfall

Rating: ***½

Gabby Spisa interviews The Nemeths backstage. Nic Nemeth says The Rascalz are not them. Ryan Nemeth says they will be champions forever.

Backstage, Santana throws a chair at AJ Francis and they brawl.

We get a vignette on Myla Grace and Harley Hudson. Grace says she’s the first Irish wrestler in TNA. Hudson says she won Gutcheck in 2023. Grace says she wanted to get signed or go to Japan, and she got to do both and went to Japan to become the best version of herself. She talks about her father passing away and she put on a smile and went out to the ring. Grace says the Knockouts Division is the best division in the world. Personal Concierge interrupts their interview and looks for Santino Marella. Xia Brookside says he’s not there.

Match 2: Campaign Singh vs. Mustafa Ali

Ali hits a neckbreaker and a standing Spiral Tap for two. Campaign Singh tries to reverse a suplex attempt but Ali gets out of it and Singh takes him down with a clothesline. Singh hits Qli with a Death Valley Driver back first onto his knee. Ali hits a 450 Splash for the win.

Result: Mustafa Ali def. Campaign Singh by pinfall

Rating: **¾

After the match, The Great Hands attack Campaign Singh. Ali grabs Tasha by the hair and orders The Great Hands who hit The Favor on Singh.

Arianna Grace backstage and she tells Santino Marella that she feels like she let him down. Santino says she did good and he’s proud of her. He says he had to sit backstage and watch her baby grow up. She says she talked to the board and got them a special ref. Jimmy Korderas walks in and they hug. Santino asks if they can cheat and Korderas says he’ll call it right down the middle.

We get the Bioflex Injury Report and it says Tessa Blanchard suffered from TMJ and Octagon Jr. suffered upper body injury. Steve Maclin is cleared.

Match 3: Ash By Elegance vs. Léi Yǐng Lee

Ash by Elegance mocks Lee and Lee goes for spin kicks which Ash gets out of the ring to avoid. Lee takes Ash down with a leg sweep and hits a basement dropkick on Ash against the ropes. Ash hits a suplex on the bottom turnbuckle for two. Ash hits hip attacks for two. Ash gets Lee in a stretch. Lee gets out of it and Ash goes for a leg drop which Lee gets out of the way of. Lee hits a knee strike and boots to the face. Lee hits punches on Ash in the corner followed by an Exploder Suplex for two. Lee picks up Ash but Ash gets out of it and hits a Meteora for two. Ash hits kicks but Lee asks for more and catches her kick and hits a slam. Lee hits Thunderstruck followed by a Torture Rack Cutter for the win.

Result: Léi Yǐng Lee def. Ash By Elegance by pinfall

Rating: ***

After the match, Masha Slamovich comes out to the ring and says she’ll see Lee at Against All Odds.

We see footage from Busted Open Radio where Dave LaGreca and Mark Hendry discuss Joe Hendry losing the TNA World Title.

Trick Williams in a recorded promo and he says he wished he could be there in Brampton. He says he needed a first-class ticket on a plane and a first-class hotel. He says he looked it up and there was no first-class hotel and his entourage wasn’t feeling it. He tells Santana that he better back up before he gets jacked up. He says he’s going to take Joe Hendry’s fans and his brand.

Match 4: Mance Warner vs. Bruce Hansen

Mance hits Knee Pad Up, Knee Pad Down. He hits the Pay Window for the win.

Result: Mance Warner def. Bruce Hansen by pinfall

Rating: NR

Steph welcomes us to the Mancer deLander era. She says they never lost the title, so they’re still champions. She says they’re watching Maclin and Cardona, and when he hits the Pay Window, the International Championship is coming to him. They kiss.

We see footage from Xia Brookside using the belt to whip Rosemary at Under Siege.

Backstage promo by Rosemary who says Xia’s willpower is stronger than the normal human. She says there is one more step. She asks Xia if she is ready. She says they will have one last dance at the Monster’s Ball.

We see images of Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth promoting TNA in Arizona for Against All Odds.

Robert Stone gets on the mic and says he’s got some good news and some bad news. He says due to a case of TMJ, Tessa Blanchard cannot compete. Her replacement is Victoria Crawford. He says he talked to the higher ups and there are 3 rules. This match cannot go over 10 minutes, he says he doesn’t trust Jimmy Korderas so he has assigned Alisha Edwards as the special enforcer and the Cobra is banned. Stone says if he whips out the reptile, he’ll take over his job.

Match 5: Santino Marella and Arianna Grace vs. Robert Stone and Victoria Crawford

Robert Stone faces off with Arianna Grace and Tessa Blanchard pulls at her foot. Korderas ejects her from ringside. Grace hits a running back elbow followed by a suplex and goes to the top rope. Stone distracts her and Crawford takes her down. Crawford with a sleeper hold and Grace hits a jawbreaker. Grace looks to tag to Santino but Stone takes him down. Crawford hits a Northern Lights Suplex for two. Santino gets the tag and takes Stone down with a hip toss. Grace takes down Crawford with a cross body and goes for the pin but Stone pulls Korderas out of the ring. Stone pushes Korderas into Marella. Grace grabs Stone by the hair but Crawford attacks her and hits the Axe Kick and Alisha Edwards gets in the ring to count the pinfall for the win.

Result: Robert Stone and Victoria Crawford def. Santino Marella and Arianna Grace by pinfall

Rating: **¾

Eric Young is backstage, and Moose says he might be a legend around here, but he’s beaten him in his home country for the TNA World Championship before and he’ll beat him in his home country for the TNA X-Division Championship. He tells him to talk to Santino and make that match happen next week. Moose walks away and Eric Young looks into the camera and smiles.

The Personal Concierge introduces Heather by Elegance. He introduces the former Maggie Lee, M by Elegance. Myla Grace and Harley Hudson come out. Myla says they had an interview earlier today but the Personal Concierge interrupted them. Hudson says they will do the same. She says in order to earn their respect, they need to make an impact. They throw a drink in the face of M by Elegance.

Tom Hannifan runs down the card for Against All Odds on June 6th.

Match 6: Matt Cardona vs. Steve Maclin for the TNA International Championship

Cardona hits a running boot on Maclin on the bottom turnbuckle and goes for another one but Maclin catches it and Maclin hits a busaiku knee and a headbutt for two. Cardona goes outside the ring and Maclin chases him. Cardona gets back in the ring and kicks the middle rope into the crotch of Maclin and hits the Unprettier for two. Cardona gets the belt but the referee takes it away and Maclin goes for a MIA but Cardona reverses to hit the Radio Silence for two. Cardona goes to the top rope but Maclin catches him for a powerbomb and hits the Crosshairs followed by the MIA for the win.

Result: Steve Maclin def. Matt Cardona to retain the TNA International Championship

Rating: ***

Santana backstage and he says he came to handle business with AJ Francis, and that we probably figured that he had a lot to say about Trick Williams, but he’ll show it Tuesday night at NXT. He says that the title is coming back where it belongs to TNA.