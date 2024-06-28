Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 6.27.24  

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, we have Nic Nemeth vs Rich Swann in a ROAD TO SLAMMIVERSARY Qualifier and more. So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: June 27th, 2024

Location: Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Gia Miller is in the ring and introduces Jordynne Grace. Jordynne comes out and says that Ash by Elegance has been asking for her attention and she got it. She went to Santino and will defend her title against Ash tonight. George Iceman comes out and introduces Ash. He said the match will not happen in this hellhole but at Slammiversary. He said Ash will take a well-deserved vacation. He said they brought security because she’s violent and unpredictable. The security enters the ring and she beats them up. Santino Marella comes out. Masha Slamovich’s music hits and she faces off with Jordynne as she leaves.

Match 1: Masha Slamovich vs. Xia Brookside

Masha Slamovich clutches Xia Brookside’s wrist and drops her with the short arm clotheslines for two. Masha goes for kicks but Xia dodges it and hits an elbow followed by a headscissors. Xia hits Broken Wings followed by a neckbreaker. Alisha tries to get involved by Xia hits her with an elbow. Masha hits the Snowplow on Xia for the win.

Result: Masha Slamovich def. Xia Brookside by pinfall

Rating: **¾

We see a recap of Steph de Lander’s date with PCO that First Class interrupted.

First Class is backstage and Rich introduces a friend. AJ Francis says a lot changed since the last time he was here. He takes out an International Wrestling Heavyweight Championship belt that AJ Francis bought. AJ Francis says he declares himself the new International Wrestling Heavyweight Champion.

Spitfire is backstage and Lars Fredricksen says the work is not done. He says in the final test, they’ll be facing each other. He says he wants them to bring the violence in the ring and to each other.

Campaign Singh is in the ring. He introduces Mustafa Ali. Mustafa Ali says there is something he wanted to address. He said at the latest PLE, there was a video to smear his good name. He said the video had unclear video and distorted audio. He said they want the truth so he found it. He said he had Campaign Singh launch an investigation and the truth is that video is AI generated. He said he would never belittle the name of Chicago. He said now that they’ve put that behind us, they’ll look forward to challengers for that X-Division Championship. The fans chant “We want Speedball” and he says Speedball couldn’t hang with him. He demands security to remove certain fans in the front row from the building. The guy in the front row throws his drink in Ali’s face and Ali gets in a brawl with him. Speedball gets in the ring and attacks Ali and Ali’s security tries to get them apart. Ali gets out if the ring and Bailey attacks him again and poses with the X-Division Championship. Ali gets on the mic and says he’s sick of people saying that he’s scared of Bailey. He says he will face Bailey at Slammiversary.

Mike Bailey is backstage and says the biggest mistake he made was facing him in his home of Montreal. He says they’re on the road to Slammiversary.

Match 2: ABC vs. The Rascalz vs. Jake Something & Cody Deaner

Cody Deaner gets on the mic and he says Santino said he is happy that Jake and him are teaming together again. He said Santino said if they win they would get a title shot, but it’s not what they want, it’s what the people want. Zachary Wentz says he doesn’t understand why he listens to these people because Chicago sucks. Trey Miguel says he doesn’t know why Jake and Cody thinks they deserve to get a title shot because they never beat the Rascalz and ABC needed to face each other just to get on the same page. Ace says the match starts right now and Bey hits a senton onto the Rascalz.

Jake Something takes down ABC with a double clothesline and hits a sit out powerbomb on Ace Austin for two. Trey Miguel tries to hit a suicide dive but Jake catches him and hits powerbombs him onto Wentz. Jake catches Ace and dumps him onto Theg Rascalz. ABC hit the Art of Finesse followed by The Fold on Deaner for the win.

Result: ABC def. The Rascalz and Jake Something & Cody Deaner by pinfall

Rating: ***

The System is backstage and Alisha says they will always be champions. Eddie says it doesn’t matter who you put in front of them because they will always win. Myers says they’re the most dominant group. Moose says they have a problem but JDC will handle it. Moose says at Slammiversary, they will show that you always trust The System.

Tom Hannifan promotes the matches for the Road to Slammiversary matches for next week.

We see a video package for Sami Callihan vs. Steve Maclin.

Match 3: Steve Maclin vs. Sami Callihan

Sami Callihan goes to the top rope and takes Maclin up for a Cactus Driver but Maclin fights out of it and goes to the top but Sami Callihan catches him with a top rope Death Valley Driver and hits a Cactus Driver for two. Sami teases a Cactus Driver on the apron but Maclin fights out of it and they chop each other but Sami headbutts Maclin and clotheslines him back him in the ring. Maclin hits a Busaiku Knee followed by a KIA for the win.

Result: Steve Maclin def. Sami Callihan by pinfall

Rating: ***

Match 4: Alan Angels vs. Kushida

Alan whips Kushida into the ropes and hits a back elbow for two. Alan locks in a sleeper but Kushida fights out of it and goes for a handspring back elbow but Alan dropkicks him. Kushida hits a Tanaka Punch and gets the Hoverboard Lock and Alan taps out.

Result: Kushida def. Alan Angels by submission

Rating: **½

After the match, Gresham attacks Kushida. Gresham tries to pour ink onto Kushida but security gets in the way and Gresham leaves.

We see a recap of Reby Sky getting speared through a table.

A vignette by Matt Hardy who says that Reby will wrestle.

Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt promote the upcoming shows.

We see a video package for Nic Nemeth vs. Rich Swann in a Road to Slammiversary qualifying match.

Match 5: Rich Swann vs. Nic Nemeth

Rich Swann gets a chin lock but Nemeth gets out of it. Swann hits him with close fisted strikes followed by a kick. Nemeth hits a couple of clothesline followed by a splash in the corner and a neckbreaker. Nemeth hits 5 standing elbow drops for two. Nemeth runs towards Swann but eats a boot and Swann hits a clothesline for two. Swann hits a powerbomb onto the turnbuckle. Nemeth hits a Fameasser for two followed by a sleeper. Swann gets to the ropes and Nemeth goes for a Danger Zone but Swann gets out of it and hits a kick for two. Swann goes for a frog splash but Nemeth gets his knees up and rolls him up for two. Swann hits a handspring cutter for two. Swann and Nemeth exchange punches and superkicks. Nemeth hits a DDT followed by the Danger Zone for the win.

Result: Nic Nemeth def. Rich Swann by pinfall

Rating: ***¼

Nemeth celebrates to end the show.