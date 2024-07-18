wrestling / News

Hiroshi Tanahashi Announces IWGP Committee: Includes Several Veterans

July 18, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW1972.com reports that NJPW and President Hiroshi Tanahashi announced the members of the IWGP committee today, which will oversee tournaments and title matches. It includes:

IWGP Committee members: Yuji Nagata, Jyushin Thunder Liger
Former Chief Official: Tiger Hattori
NJPW Chairman: Naoki Sugabayashi
NJPW Representative Director: Hitoshi Matsumoto

Tanahashi said the group is “committed fully to wrestlers and officials, and the operation of championship matches and tournaments in NJPW.” There will be no Committee president, but members will attend events as a group and be available when decisions need to be made.

