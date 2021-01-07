Hiroshi Tanahashi on Learning a Lot From Wrestling Daniel Bryan in 2004

– During the latest edition of Ace’s High on NJPW1972.com, Hiroshi Tanahashi looked back at his career in the year of 2004, including the time he wrestled current WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson) for Tanahashi’s IWGUP U-30 title in October of that year. Below are some highlights.

Hiroshi Tanahashi on wrestling Daniel Bryan for the IWGP U-30 title: “I remember that match, in Kobe World Hall! Danielson was just such a wrestler’s wrestler. To the very model; an orthodox opening, moving onto rope work, progressively bringing in bigger moves. He’s younger than me, but I was able to learn so much by wrestling him. He’s great. A smaller guy, but so strong, put together, and an expert on the mat. He wholly deserved to be a top guy.”

On he and Shinsuke Nakamura winning a fan vote to main event the Osaka Dome on Nov. 19, which Inoki later vetoed: “It was a complete pain in the ass. I think at this point people had just about had enough with Inoki’s meddling. … Well, I don’t think me or Nakamura were anywhere near showing what we were capable of at that point, but even so, it really felt like we were fumbling around in the dark and fed bullshit the whole time.”

On Inoki changing the match to a tag bout with Hiroyoshi Tenzan against Naoya Ogawa and Toshiaki Kawada: “I was caught between being in such a foul mood and knowing I had to do my best with the match. I do remember Ogawa using an overhead judo takedown and me popping right back up.”