Hiroyoshi Tenzan To Miss NJPW Event Due To Fever

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Hiroyoshi Tenzan will miss tomorrow’s Road to Tokyo Dome event as he’s unable to wrestle due to a fever. He was set to team with Satoshi Kojima against Boltin Oleg and Toru Yano. Instead, Kojima will take on Oleg in singles competition.

Hiroyoshi Tenzan, who was scheduled to compete on Sunday December 22’s Road to Tokyo Dome card, has presented with a fever. While he has tested negative for both influenza and COVID, he will miss action on the night out of an abundance of caution. We apologize to fans who were looking forward to seeing Tenzan wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

1st Match

Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima vs Boltin Oleg & Toru Yano

Satoshi Kojima vs Boltin Oleg

