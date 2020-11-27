Historic WrestleMania Site Could Be Demolished Soon

The site of two of the most memorable matches in WWE history could soon be demolished. The Globe and Mail (h/t PWInsider) reports that The Skydome in Toronto, which is now known as Rogers Centre, could soon be demolished due to Rogers Communication wanting a new version of the historic venue.

WWE held WrestleMania VI at the venue back in 1990, which featured The Ultimate Warrior defeating Hulk Hogan for the WWF Championship in the main event in what was then viewed as a changing of the guard for the company.

Of course, The Skydome was also the site of WrestleMania X8 in 2002, with The Rock squaring off against Hollywood Hulk Hogan in a match that featured an unforgettable reaction from the Toronto crowd.

The stadium first opened back in 1989 and currently plays home to the Toronto Blue Jays.