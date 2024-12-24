wrestling / News

TNA Releases History of TNA: Year 1 Documentary From 2007

December 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Impact Wrestling Logo Impact Credit: Impact Wrestling

TNA Wrestling has released their full History of TNA: Year 1 documentary online. The company released the 2007 documentary on Tuesday, as you can see below.

The video is described as follows:

Learn the story of the first year of TNA Wrestling with this full DVD documentary, first released in 2007, as those who were there discuss the events of TNA’s inception and creation.

