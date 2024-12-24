wrestling / News
TNA Releases History of TNA: Year 1 Documentary From 2007
December 24, 2024 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling has released their full History of TNA: Year 1 documentary online. The company released the 2007 documentary on Tuesday, as you can see below.
The video is described as follows:
Learn the story of the first year of TNA Wrestling with this full DVD documentary, first released in 2007, as those who were there discuss the events of TNA’s inception and creation.
