wrestling / News
HOG Chicago Results 9.5.24: Mike Santana Battles Donovan Dijak, More
House of Glory had its Chicago debut on Thursday night, with Mike Santana taking on Donovan Dijak and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on Triller TV+, below (per Fightful):
* HOG Tag Team Championship Match: The Cold Blooded Killers def. Bang And Matthews
* Jay Lyon def. Jay Armani
* HOG Cruiserweight Championship Match: Gringo Loco def. Amazing Red, Arez, Daron Richardson, Joe Alonzo, and Robbie Eagles
* Ken Broadway def. Oni King
* HOG Women’s Championship Match: Megan Bayne def. Kylie Rae
* HOG Crown Jewel Championship Match: Zilla Fatu fought Mustafa Ali to a double count out
* HOG Heavyweight Championship Match: Mike Santana def. Donovan Dijak
@Santana_Proud BEAST 🔥 #HOGChicago pic.twitter.com/Dx2xcPxA0C
— Don Lucha (@ELDonLucha) September 6, 2024
#HOGChicago // @DijakFYE // @HOGwrestling pic.twitter.com/elgAbfgU4G
— nick (@cameraguygimmik) September 6, 2024
#ANDSTILL @HOGwrestling Crown Jewel Champion – @Zillafatu #HOGChicago on @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/YIyKEMWeQC
— nick (@cameraguygimmik) September 6, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Thinks Without Ted Turner, There’s A Chance Wrestling Wouldn’t Be On TV
- Tony Khan Says Reports On Media Talks Have Been ‘Pretty Accurate,’ Praises Fans’ Enthusiasm
- WWE, UFC Sued By Man Alleging ‘Hush Money’ Payments Sent Via Daniel Bryan & Sasha Banks
- Tony Khan on New Media Rights Deal Making AEW the Second Most Profitable Wrestling Company