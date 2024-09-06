HOG Chicago Results 9.5.24: Mike Santana Battles Donovan Dijak, More

House of Glory had its Chicago debut on Thursday night, with Mike Santana taking on Donovan Dijak and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on Triller TV+, below (per Fightful):

* HOG Tag Team Championship Match: The Cold Blooded Killers def. Bang And Matthews

* Jay Lyon def. Jay Armani

* HOG Cruiserweight Championship Match: Gringo Loco def. Amazing Red, Arez, Daron Richardson, Joe Alonzo, and Robbie Eagles

* Ken Broadway def. Oni King

* HOG Women’s Championship Match: Megan Bayne def. Kylie Rae

* HOG Crown Jewel Championship Match: Zilla Fatu fought Mustafa Ali to a double count out

* HOG Heavyweight Championship Match: Mike Santana def. Donovan Dijak