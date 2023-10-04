HollyHood Haley J Says WWE Is Her Goal, How Wrestlers Has Changed Her Life

HollyHood Haley J got a spotlight in Netflix’s OVW docuseries Wrestlers, and she recently discussed how the show has changed her life. Haley J appeared on the Ringside Podcast and talked about her goal of getting to WWE, referencing the recent tryout that she didn’t end up making it to, reportedly due to reasons related to her medical paperwork. She didn’t discuss the reason the tryout didn’t happen, just sating that it was “all over the internet.” You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On how her life has changed since Wrestlers launched: “Well, if you haven’t seen my social media, it’s been up there. I’m getting a bunch of followers. Getting a bunch of bookings. Some out of the country bookings, that’s cool. A lot of people ordering merch. Almost sold out of all of my merch. Got me a little try out, it didn’t fall through, that will come back around. It got me new friends.”

On her ultimate goals in wrestling: “The ultimate goal is obviously WWE. I’m trying to wrestle at WrestleMania, become champ, top dog. Anywhere I go, I make my way to the top. I just have to get there. That’s the goal. Be champ, wrestle at WrestleMania, then I can retire.”