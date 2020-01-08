Hollywood Wrestling Returning to ABC7/KGO-TV After 65 Years

Hollywood Wrestling has announced that the Bay Area version of “Championship Wrestling from Hollywood”, “Championship Wrestling presented by West Coast Pro Wrestling”, will air on ABC7/KGO-TV for the first time in 65 years. Here’s a press release:

“HOLLYWOOD WRESTLING RETURNS TO ABC7/KGO-TV FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 65 YEARS”

Hollywood/San Francisco, CA (January 8, 2020) – In one month on Saturday February 8th at 1:30A “Championship Wrestling presented by West Coast Pro Wrestling” (CW) premieres on ABC7/KGO-TV in San Francisco. This new show follows the “Championship Wrestling” (CWFH) format established last year by the United Wrestling Network on CW30 in Memphis, TN and ABC13 in Houston, TX. The Bay Area version of “Championship Wrestling from Hollywood” will be hosted by Golden State Warriors Broadcaster James Kincaid and United Wrestling Network in ring Competitor Levi Shapiro.

“Our newest CW market specific broadcast on KGO-TV is very unique. It’s the first time a local pro wrestling promotion is the title sponsor. I feel Scott Bregante the Owner of West Coast Pro Wrestling is very enterprising and this kind of out of the box thinking will propel his brand of area wrestling to the top of his region. CWFH is celebrating it’s first decade in syndication and has featured the very best pro wrestling talent around. Many of them appear on network television today and I hope we continue this trend for many years to come. San Francisco is an amazing market with loyal pro wrestling fans. We hope they enjoy our programming on ABC7.” said CWFH Executive Producer David Marquez.

“There is tremendous talent associated with CWFH, and at West Coast Pro Wrestling, we are no stranger to that. David Marquez has the right vision, and we are happy to see that vision make it’s way to Bay Area television. We look forward to sponsoring “Championship Wrestling” on ABC7 , and continuing a fruitful relationship with the United Wrestling Network, now, and into the future.” stated West Coast Pro Wrestling Owner Scott Bregante

Watch “Championship Wrestling presented by West Coast Pro Wrestling” every Saturday night at 1:30A on ABC7/KGO-TV and follow us on Social Media @CWFHollywood and HollywoodWrestling.com. For more information on West Coast Pro Wrestling please visit @wcprowrestling on Twitter and fb.me/westcoastprowrestling.

ABOUT ABC7/KGO-TV

KGO-TV, virtual and VHF digital channel 7, is an ABC owned-and-operated television station licensed to San Francisco, California, United States and serving the San Francisco Bay Area. The station is owned by the ABC Owned Television Stations subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company.