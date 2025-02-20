wrestling / News
Hologram & Komander Set For Tag Match At CMLL Homenaje a Dos Leyendas
Hologram and Komander are joining forces for a tag team match at CMLL Homenaje a Dos Leyendas. CMLL announced on this week’s Informa (via Fightful) that the two AEW stars will battle Mistico & Mascara Dorada at the company’s March 21st show.
The card for the event is:
* CMLL Women’s World Tag Championship Finals: Teams TBA
* Hologram & Komander vs. Mistico & Mascara Dorada
* Akuma, Gemelo Diablo I & Gemelo Diablo II vs. Fugaz, Star Black & Adrenalina
* Titan vs. Templario
