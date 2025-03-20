wrestling / News
Homicide Says His Retirement Is For Health Reasons, Has a Cyst In Brain
Homicide’s retirement match takes place this week, and he revealed the health reasons for his retirement. As noted, the former ROH World Champion is teaming up with Bull James against Afa Jr. and Mike Santana at Outlaw Wrestling’s show on Thursday in what will be Homicide’s final match.
Homicide posted to his Facebook account to note that he is retiring because a cyst was found in his brain and is getting worse. He wrote:
“Can’t believe i saying goodbye , not only a job the passion the sport of pro wrestling .
Myself and Bull James vs Mike Santana and “I hate everyone” Afa jr
Reson I’m leaving cause I went to my Doctor and found cyst my brain
Had it for months getting worst
My vision , speech is bad
Cause the hard hitting getting knock out and hitting a plane to travel.
March 20 Outlaw Wrestling means A lot
I want people to party , and smile , expect for Afa jr
I’m survivor , I always win bS battles , bottom my heart
Thank you for your support
This not a goodbye
This is I see you later
#LatinTerror #Homicide #187sweatbox. ONE”
