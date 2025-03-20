wrestling / News

Homicide Says His Retirement Is For Health Reasons, Has a Cyst In Brain

March 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Homicide ROH TV 12-26-24 Image Credit: ROH

Homicide’s retirement match takes place this week, and he revealed the health reasons for his retirement. As noted, the former ROH World Champion is teaming up with Bull James against Afa Jr. and Mike Santana at Outlaw Wrestling’s show on Thursday in what will be Homicide’s final match.

Homicide posted to his Facebook account to note that he is retiring because a cyst was found in his brain and is getting worse. He wrote:

“Can’t believe i saying goodbye , not only a job the passion the sport of pro wrestling .

Myself and Bull James vs Mike Santana and “I hate everyone” Afa jr

Reson I’m leaving cause I went to my Doctor and found cyst my brain

Had it for months getting worst

My vision , speech is bad

Cause the hard hitting getting knock out and hitting a plane to travel.

March 20 Outlaw Wrestling means A lot

I want people to party , and smile , expect for Afa jr

I’m survivor , I always win bS battles , bottom my heart

Thank you for your support

This not a goodbye

This is I see you later

#LatinTerror #Homicide #187sweatbox. ONE”

