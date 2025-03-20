Homicide Says His Retirement Is For Health Reasons, Has a Cyst In Brain

Homicide’s retirement match takes place this week, and he revealed the health reasons for his retirement. As noted, the former ROH World Champion is teaming up with Bull James against Afa Jr. and Mike Santana at Outlaw Wrestling’s show on Thursday in what will be Homicide’s final match.

Homicide posted to his Facebook account to note that he is retiring because a cyst was found in his brain and is getting worse. He wrote: