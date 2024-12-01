Hornswoggle On Why He Enjoyed WWE International Shows More Than Regular House Shows

On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, Hornswoggle talked about why he enjoyed WWE international shows more than regular house shows. You can check out some highlights below:

On international house show tours: “Those tours were different, like obviously they were a different animal. I feel like as long as those were, and as like crazy travel, those are more of a relax post-show than anything, like a regular house shows.”

On why he liked international tours: “I miss international tours the most. I don’t miss house shows. I don’t miss house shows at all. I miss international tours. Whereas those were like — like I said, those were fun. They’re just like fun, fun. If you wanted to sightsee, you could sightsee. If you wanted to do nothing, you could do nothing. Like it was just, international tours were the best… I loved the post-Mania one and the November one. Because it was the one where we do TV right in the middle of England every time. And that was like, it was almost like a weird break, like that was a break, and you knew where you were halfway through.”

