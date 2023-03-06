House of Black Win AEW Trios Championships At AEW Revolution (Highlights)

We have new AEW Trios Champions following Sunday night’s AEW Revolution in the House of Black. Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King defeated The Elite to capture the championships on tonight’s PPV. Matt Jackson took the pinfall after a Dante’s Inferno for the HOB to win the titles.

The win marks the first title reign for the House of Black, and ends The Elite’s second reign as champions at 54 days. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks won the titles back from Death Triangle in match seven of their best of series on the January 11th episode of Dynamite.

You can see highlights from the match below, and our live coverage of the PPV here.