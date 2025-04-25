wrestling / News

House of Glory To Present Isolation Event Tonight, Full Lineup

April 25, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
HOG Isolation Mike Santana Konsuke Takeshita Image Credit: House of Glory

House of Glory (HOG) will present their event ‘Isolation’ tonight at the NYC Arena in Jamaica, Queens. It will stream on TrillerTV. The lineup includes:

* HOG Heavyweight Championship: Mike Santana (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* HOG Tag Team Championship: Mane Event (c) vs. Sinner & Saint
* I Quit Match: La Sombra vs. Idris Jackson
* HOG Crusierweight Championship: Darren Richardson (c) vs. Jodi Aura
* Charles Mason vs. Trevor Lee
* Masha Slamovich vs. TBD

