House of Glory To Present Isolation Event Tonight, Full Lineup

House of Glory (HOG) will present their event ‘Isolation’ tonight at the NYC Arena in Jamaica, Queens. It will stream on TrillerTV. The lineup includes:

* HOG Heavyweight Championship: Mike Santana (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* HOG Tag Team Championship: Mane Event (c) vs. Sinner & Saint

* I Quit Match: La Sombra vs. Idris Jackson

* HOG Crusierweight Championship: Darren Richardson (c) vs. Jodi Aura

* Charles Mason vs. Trevor Lee

* Masha Slamovich vs. TBD