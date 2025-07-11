House of Glory Set To Debut in Texas Tonight

House of Glory is set to debut in Texas tonight an event that will stream on TrillerTV+. The event happens at the Haltom Theater in Haltom City. The lineup includes:

* Title vs. Title: Charles Mason (HOG Champion) vs. Zilla Fatu (HOG Crown Jewel Champion)

* HOG Women’s Championship: Indi Hartwell (c) vs. Hyan

* HOG Tag Team Championship: Mane Event (c) vs. Cowboy Way

* VIP Heavyweight Championship: JD Griffey (c) vs. The Amazing Red