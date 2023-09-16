– House of Glory Wrestling presented Fallout last night at the NYC Arena in Jamaica, New York. The event was originally scheduled to air live on the Premier Streaming Network, but there were some internet outage issues that prevented it from streaming live. The event is still expected to be available later this evening. Below are some quick results from the event (via PWInsider):

* Cashflow Inc. (Ken Broadway and Showtime Moore) beat the team of Calle Vivo (Osito and Elijah Eden).

* 6-Way Championship Match: Nolo Kitana beat Joey Silver to retain the title.

* Suicidal Six-Way Match: Michael Fain beat JJ Boujii, Raheem Royal, Darren Richardson, Brian Burgundy, and Sonny Kiss to earn a title shot.

* HOG Women’s Championship Match: Ultra Violette beat B3CCA to retain the title.

* HOG Tag Team Championship Match: The Mane event beat The Vaudevillains (Simon Gotch and Matthew Rehwoldt) to retain the titles.

* HOG Heavyweight Championship Match: Matt Cardona (c) w/ Steph De Lander beat Homicide to retain the title. After the match, Santana appeared and confronted Cardona.

* El Hijo del Vikingo beat Low Ki in the main event.

House of Glory will hold its next event on Friday, October 13 at the NYC Arena.