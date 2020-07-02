Hugo Savinovich Responds to WWE’s Lawyer Denying His Claims About Saudi Arabia Trip

WWE lawyer Jerry McDevitt has dismissed claims by Hugo Savinovich about the infamous WWE trip to Saudi Arabia last year, and Savinovich has quite a lot to say about that. McDevitt has filed a motion for WWE (per Heel By Nature) seeking to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the City of Warren, Michigan Police & Fire Retirement System alleging that WWE made misleading statements regarding their dealings with Saudi Arabia that caused the stock to drop, causing the Firefighters Pension System’ to lose over $121 million.

The motion to dismiss discounts or denies allegations from every claim, and specifically references Savinovich’s claims from November that he was able to confirm some reports that were flying at the time about why the WWE roster was left stuck in Saudi Arabia. The motion notes that “The allegations are all based on ‘speculation’ from ‘news reports,’ such as ‘a wrestling-focused website’ that itself is based on statements by a ‘WWE Spanish commentator’ (who is not employed by WWE and who based his own story on another unnamed party).”

Savinovich took issue with that and aired response on Facebook (per WrestlingInc. Some highlights are below:

On WWE trying to discredit him: “My reputation in the wrestling business is very high. I started at 14 years old and have done everything: writer, producer, wrestler, commentator. I stick with what I said: WWE wrestlers were kidnapped in Arabia Saudi. That’s what my sources told me. I don’t need money, I don’t need fan attention, it’s a very sad thing that WWE and his lawyer try to humiliate me and discredit my story. The Prince of Saudi Arabia fought with Vince McMahon, that’s what they told me from Stamford, in the WWE central television studios and I hold on to that report. I’m not afraid of WWE. I’m also not afraid of Saudi Arabia, a country that killed a journalist of yours in Turkey. WWE was wrong to go to Saudi Arabia. But I’m not afraid to speak. WWE herself gave me the information.”

On where he got the information: “WWE wrestlers gave me that information. It hurts me that Superluchas.com and other websites has made that report from the words of the WWE’s lawyer. I was told that the wrestlers had been held by Saudi Arabia. I’m not against WWE. The curtain falls on the McMahon empire. My version is quite strong and supports the legal trial that WWE is living right now. My report reached FOX, Sportskeeda, Forbes and dozens of media. There was a wrestler who decided to be anonymous and he also told me. He was afraid of WWE, but he participated in events in Saudi Arabia. Everyone was uncertain if they were going to go home alive. I have connections around the world and my passion is to bring the truth to people, I love what I do, I have been transparent. I don’t hate WWE and have refused to speak in court, they offered me money to speak in court, but I won’t, because I love Vince and the McMahon family. I am faithful to Vince and my friends. But the version that I told them, as creepy as it sounds, was what really happened there, confirmed by several workers of WWE, the wife of a former wrestler from the company and another former wrestler from WWE.”

On his motives for revealing the news: “I am not seeking to harm WWE or the McMahon family. I am still firm in my report, I do not have the testicles to harm WWE, but if there is a truth I will always tell it, and the truth is that Saudi Arabia kidnapped the WWE Superstars. Saudi Arabia cannot be trusted because they have so much power, so much so that they murdered and dismembered a compatriot of theirs in Turkey. I will take the secret to my grave, because I don’t want to hurt WWE, because I love them, I have credibility and what I said is the truth. Hugo Savinovich does not make money from his news, and the WWE’s lawyer knows it, it is a pity that I was put in this position to make myself look like a liar. What a shame! The former WWE wrestlers and the wife of one of them confirmed that they were held.”