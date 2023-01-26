Hugo Savinovich Says WWE and AEW Are Underserving Spanish Audiences

Hugo Savinovich is one of the most well-known Spanish-language commentators in American wrestling, and he recently discussed how both AEW and WWE are filing to understand those audiences. Savinovich spoke with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co and talked about his work for WWE and more. You can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On doing commentary in WWE during the Attitude Era: “It’s one of the biggest moments in our industry, and Carlos and I were right there where there was not too much political correctness and you could just go out and have some fun.”

On Spanish-speaking audiences getting underserved in American wrestling: “Unfortunately, not the companies, not Vince or Triple H now or Tony Khan, they don’t know what Spanish culture is, and they’re forgetting that we are 62.5 million Latinos in the United States. We went up from 50 [million] in 2010 to now 62.5; we will reach 70 something within the next 10 years, and they are not taking care of their Spanish customers… one of the biggest sources of income for any wrestling company that is respected around the world is the Hispanic market.”