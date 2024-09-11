– During a recent appearance on IMPAULSIVE with Logan Paul, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan expressed why he thinks Logan Paul will make an awesome babyface in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Hogan on why Logan Paul will make an awesome babyface: “You’re a really good heel naturally and what is so cool you’re going to make one of the best babyfaces ever when they turn you because the more heat you get and the more they hate you, you’re going to be an awesome babyface.”

On Roman Reigns becoming a babyface and wrestling fans being forgiving: “They’re starting to cheer for Roman [Reigns]…wrestling fans are very forgiving. You know if Chris Benoit can do the crap he did and the fans still love him, they’re very forgiving. I’ve made some major mistakes in my personal life and they’re very forgiving…I can’t wait to see him turn you babyface it’s going to be great but not yet.”

Paul has been off WWE programming since losing the United States Championship to LA Knight last month at WWE SummerSlam.