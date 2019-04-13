Hulk Hogan Criticizes Dark Side of the Ring Documentary on Randy Savage, Viceland Responds

Hulk Hogan tweeted yesterday that while he thought Viceland’s Dark Side of the Ring documentary on “Macho Man” Randy Savage and Elizabeth was “really good,” they didn’t “check all sources.”

“Just watched VICE the dark side of Macho Man 5 out of 10 ,really good but relied too much on a couple of pictures someone had and believed stories that were half truths and some that were just wrong,what a shame they didn’t check all sources HH”

This prompted a response from the Dark Side of the Ring twitter account which said that they reached out to Hogan for his perspective but he declined to be on the documentary.

“Thanks for watching. We reached out to you to participate in this but you declined. We would’ve love to have your POV for this story. Hope we can get you on the next one.”