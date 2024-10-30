Hulk Hogan Discusses What Happened to His Planned Biopic

– During a recent interview with the PBD Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan discussed the previously planned biopic about his life and career that is currently stalled. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Hulk Hogan on what happened to the biopic: “[Netflix] kinda like missed a beat in the contract. There was a payment that wasn’t placed at the right. The script was amazing. Actually, Scott Silver who wrote the script [for] ‘The Joker’ stuff, ‘[The] Wolf of Wall Street,’ a bunch of other movies, he said, ‘This is the best thing I’ve ever written.’ And when I read it, I went, ‘Oh my god, this is really good.'”

On opting to pull out of the project: “I just was moving forward at the time and when they, business-wise, missed a date, there was an option for me to pull out and I did. I pulled out.”

As previously noted, filmmaker Todd Phillips recently said the biopic, which had Chris Hemsworth attached to star, is no longer happening.