Hulk Hogan Asks Fans Who He Forget to Put Over for His Career, Says He Didn’t Put Over Bret Hart Because His Era Hadn’t Started Yet

– Earlier today on his official Twitter account, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan asked, “Who did I forget to put over? Brother!” You can check out his exchanges and answers to fans on the topic below.

After one fan wrote Bret Hart in 1993, Hulk Hogan wrote in response, “Back before you were born we were still drawing huge money, his era [didn’t] start yet, lol.” However, in 1993 at WrestleMania IX, Bret Hart defended the WWE world title against Yokozuna in the main event. After Yokozuna won the title due to help from Mr. Fuji, Hulk Hogan then faced Yokozuna in an impromptu world title match, and Hogan won the belt in less than 30 seconds.

So, for Hogan to claim that Bret Hart’s era had not started yet when he was already world champion and in the main event scene the same night Hogan won the title again from Yokozuna sounds ridiculous. In the past, it’s been reported that one of the reasons Hogan left WWE in 1993 was because he was unwilling to put Bret Hart over in a planned world title match at Summerslam 1993.

Instead, Hogan dropped the belt back to Yokozuna in his last televised WWE match at King of the Ring 1993. Another fan wrote on Twitter that Hulk Hogan never put CM Punk over. He responded, “[CM] Punk” and Hogan simply said, “He was still in junior high school.”

