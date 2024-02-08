wrestling / News

WWE News: Humberto Carrillo Gets Name Change, WWE Main Event Lineup, Latest WWE Shop Merchandise

February 8, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Main Event Humberto Carrillo Image Credit: WWE

– Humberto Carrillo has had a name change on the Smackdown brand, as his WWE.com profile now lists him as ‘Berto’. WWE made the change last week.

– This week’s WWE Main Event features:

* Apollo Crews vs. Bronson Reed
* Tegan Nox & Natalya vs. Piper Niven & Chelsea Green

– WWE Shop is now selling new graphic t-shirts and merchandise with legends, CM Punk and more. There is also autographed LA Knight merchandise, which includes a limited edition Johnson Bartlett art print.

