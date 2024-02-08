wrestling / News
WWE News: Humberto Carrillo Gets Name Change, WWE Main Event Lineup, Latest WWE Shop Merchandise
February 8, 2024 | Posted by
– Humberto Carrillo has had a name change on the Smackdown brand, as his WWE.com profile now lists him as ‘Berto’. WWE made the change last week.
– This week’s WWE Main Event features:
* Apollo Crews vs. Bronson Reed
* Tegan Nox & Natalya vs. Piper Niven & Chelsea Green
– WWE Shop is now selling new graphic t-shirts and merchandise with legends, CM Punk and more. There is also autographed LA Knight merchandise, which includes a limited edition Johnson Bartlett art print.
More Trending Stories
- New TNA President Issues Statement On Scott D’Amore’s Exit, TNA’s Future
- Lawyer for John Laurinaitis Contradicts Previous Claims by WWE Regarding Ashley Massaro’s Alleged Sexual Assault
- Backstage Notes from Last Night’s WWE NXT: How WWE Is Handling Anti-Rock Chants, More
- Jake Roberts On Vince McMahon Allegations: ‘Very Disgusting, But It Doesn’t Surprise Me’