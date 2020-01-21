Humberto Carrillo Makes Return on Raw to Aid Rey Mysterio (Pics, Video)

– Humberto Carrillo made his Raw return on tonight’s episode, coming out to aid Rey Mysterio amidst an post-match attack by Andrade. You can see pics and video from the segment, which saw a victorious Andrade continue attacking Mysterio after the match leading to an attempted DDT onto the concrete floor. Carrillo came out and stopped that attack and sent Andrade running off.

Carrillo has been off Raw since December 16th, when he became victim to the same maneuver at the hands of Andrade. WWE is reportedly building to a Carrillo vs. Andrade feud for the US Championship.