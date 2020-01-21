wrestling / News
Humberto Carrillo Makes Return on Raw to Aid Rey Mysterio (Pics, Video)
– Humberto Carrillo made his Raw return on tonight’s episode, coming out to aid Rey Mysterio amidst an post-match attack by Andrade. You can see pics and video from the segment, which saw a victorious Andrade continue attacking Mysterio after the match leading to an attempted DDT onto the concrete floor. Carrillo came out and stopped that attack and sent Andrade running off.
Carrillo has been off Raw since December 16th, when he became victim to the same maneuver at the hands of Andrade. WWE is reportedly building to a Carrillo vs. Andrade feud for the US Championship.
What a #LadderMatch on #RAW for the #USTitle between @AndradeCienWWE & @reymysterio as @Zelina_VegaWWE watches closely at ringside! pic.twitter.com/Lg7PSSWCVM
— WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2020
They call these #ThreeAmigos, but it definitely wasn't @reymysterio's friend just now. #RAW #LadderMatch @AndradeCienWWE pic.twitter.com/e9CofmLiwi
— WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2020
.@humberto_wwe is BACK and just saved @reymysterio on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/0DcGps3TVY
— WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2020
PAYBACK TIME for @humberto_wwe! #RAW #LadderMatch pic.twitter.com/7T5Q0iDeDY
— WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Latest Being the Elite Recap: Kenny Omega Accidentally Hires Marty Jannetty
- Cody on When AEW Knew Dynamite May Be Renewed, People Speculating on AEW’s Success Levels
- Kurt Angle On Trying to Get Bret Hart As His WrestleMania 20 Opponent, Says Brock Lesnar’s WM 19 Shooting Star Press Was His Idea
- Allysin Kay Claims Tessa Blanchard Is Trying to Find Dirt and ‘Spread Lies’ About Her, Shares DM Photos